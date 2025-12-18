5 Best Frozen Shrimp Brands on Grocery Store Shelves, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the frozen shrimp brands they trust most for flavor, texture, and quality.

Shrimp goes from raw to done in just a few minutes, making it ideal for quick meals, weeknight dinners, and last-minute recipes. From salads to skewers to stir-frys, shrimp is a versatile kitchen staple that can be prepared grilled, sautéed, fried, baked, steamed, or boiled and tastes delicious. It’s also quick and easy to make at home. The freezer section is filled with options and to help narrow down the choices, chefs reveal their favorite brand.

Whole Foods 365

We all know Whole Foods is pricey, but their value-focused private-label Whole Foods 365 has plenty of kitchen staples at a lower price, like frozen shrimp.

“The Whole Foods 365 frozen shrimp is hard to beat for taste and quality,” says Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef of Healthy Fitness Meals. “With their firm, snappy, clean taste and almost no excess brininess, their shrimp never disappoint when sautéed or grilled.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

She adds, “I particularly enjoy the fact that they’re the same size and already deveined, so they’re ready to go for a weeknight meal. They don’t need a ton of heating, and they retain a good amount of juiciness after cooking, but do be careful not to cook them for too long.”

Trader Joe’s

Wild-caught in the waters of Patagonia, Trader Joe’s Argentinian Red Shrimp is a favorite for Chef Rena.

“They are naturally red even in their raw state and have a rich sweetness similar to that of a lobster,” she says. “They cook extremely quickly, so I tend to take them off the heat slightly earlier than when I think they should be finished.” She adds, “They are especially flavorful in entrees like paella and buttery pasta dishes, or any recipe where the shrimp take the center stage.”

Wild Fork

For freshness and ethical sourcing without compromise, Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, explains that Wild Fork Raw Shrimp is the best option.

“These shrimp were flash-frozen within hours of being caught,” he says. “They have a very firm, snappy texture like freshly caught seafood, and they stay plump when cooked.” He adds, Each package has information about the sourcing and is best for any recipe that calls for shrimp as the main ingredient, even though it costs a little more than generic brands. The quality is always high, and the sourcing is clear.”

Kirkland Signature

Attention Costco shoppers–Chef Corries says Kirkland Signature Tail-On Shrimp is a must-have.

“The shrimp’s perfect size consistency makes sure that cooking is always the same and that the results look professional,” he explains. “The shrimp also has a clean, salty flavour that goes well with any recipe, from grilling to stir-frying.”

He adds, “It is the best thing to keep in your freezer if you want restaurant-quality shrimp without the restaurant price.”

SeaPak

SeaPak Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp is always a crowd-pleaser and is an easy appetizer everyone will love.

“These shrimp are ready in less than 15 minutes and have the perfect balance of sweet, butterfly-cut shrimp meat and a light, crispy coating, so they don’t taste too breaded like many frozen options,” says Chef Corrie.