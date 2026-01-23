7 Best Frozen Skillet Meals in Grocery Stores

These frozen skillet meals deliver fast, filling dinners.

Frozen meals are a lifesaver on busy days when you don’t have time to cook but don’t want to spend a fortune on takeout. Skillet options are an endlessly versatile and delicious choice of lunch or dinner, many packed with vegetables, rice, and pasta for a filling meal. If you want to pack your freezer with these convenient entrées, there are some great ones to choose from. Here are seven of the best frozen skillet meals you can get at the grocery store.

Birds Eye Voila! Fajita Chicken Skillet Meal

Birds Eye Voila! Fajita Chicken Skillet Meal is made with white meat chicken, rice and mixed vegetables coated in a fajita sauce, with no artificial flavors. “I love and adore this product,” one shopper said. “It can be kept in the freezer until you need it. It is fast and easy with just the one pot to clean up.”

bettergoods Pineapple Chicken & Rice Skillet Meal

bettergoods Pineapple Chicken & Rice Skillet Meal is made with white meat chicken, pineapple, and bell peppers. “Absolutely delicious!” one fan raved. “Big chunks of grilled tender chicken and pineapple. Plenty of peppers and onions. Fabulous sauce.”

P.F. Chang’s Shrimp Fried Rice Skillet Meal

P.F. Chang’s Shrimp Fried Rice Skillet Meal contains fried rice with shrimp, carrots, onion, and egg for authentic Asian flavor right at your fingertips, the chain says. “Ideal for an evening in, these frozen rice skillet meals provide the gourmet experience of restaurant-quality cuisine that can be prepared in the comfort of your home.”

bettergoods Spanish Style Rice, Chicken, and Chorizo Skillet Meal

bettergoods Spanish Style Rice, White Meat Chicken and Chorizo Skillet Meal is made with chicken, chorizo, roasted bell peppers, peas, and seasoned rice. “Easy dinner, family all happy,” one shopper shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Great Value Beef Flavored Pasta Skillet Dinner

Great Value Beef Flavored Pasta Skillet Dinner is perfect for picky eaters, shoppers say. “This stuff is incredible. It’s amazing! I made it for my picky nieces cause it’s one of my favorites and they swore they would hate it! Now they have to have it every time they come to my house! My brother comes over every chance he can when I’m making this and all my children eat it! From my 16 year old all the way to my two year old,” one shared.

Bertolli Chicken Florentine & Farfalle Skillet Meal

Bertolli Frozen Chicken Florentine & Farfalle Skillet Meal is made with farfalle bowtie pasta with grilled white meat chicken and farm-grown spinach in a rich parmesan and white wine sauce for frozen dinners with Italian-inspired flavor. “Such a good go to for easy fast dinners, kids love it just pair it with some good garlic bread. Such a good simple dinner,” one shopper said.

Bremer Garlic Chicken Skillet

The Bremer Garlic Chicken Skillet from Aldi is wonderful, shoppers rave. “The protein-packed skillet meal features tender pasta, broccoli, corn, carrots, and white meat chicken in a flavorful garlic sauce. Just heat yours up on the stove and grab a warm roll for the perfect end to your day!” the chain says. “Opted for an easy Bremer garlic chicken skillet-delicious. Also comes with an entire head of broccoli,” one fan shared.