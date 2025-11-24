5 Restaurant Chains Chefs Say Serve the Best Cornbread

Nothing says comfort like a warm piece of cornbread. Whether you love it sweet, savory, crumbly, or cake-like, great cornbread is all about technique — and chefs are the toughest critics. Cornbread might seem simple, but chefs know it’s anything but. The perfect slice should be golden, tender, slightly sweet, and full of rich, buttery flavor. And while plenty of restaurants serve it, only a few chains truly get it right. So which restaurant chains make cornbread worthy of a second basket? Eat This, Not That! turned to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks to share his favorite places for cornbread he can’t resist. Here are his top five.

Cornbread Soul

Cornbread Soul is a small regional East Coast chain that is earning his praises from diners and culinary pros. While New York and New Jersey might not be the area you’d find crave-worthy cornbread, the restaurant is a major hit. Cornbread offers a fresh take on soul food, serving made-from-scratch family recipes in a cozy, inviting atmosphere and people can’t stop talking about the spot. “Cornbread Soul is serving up some of the best cornbread around,” says Chef Corrie. The texture is perfect and the taste is unbeatable.”

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is beloved for its standout Southern hospitality and food, which includes an incredible skillet cornbread Chef Corrie is obsessed with. “There is a chef-driven, masterful take on the dish,” he explains. “They make the whole thing better by baking it in a cast-iron skillet and adding sharp cheddar, jalapeños, and bacon to the batter.” He adds, “The result is a rich, savory cornbread with pockets of heat, smokiness, and cheese, which pairs perfectly with a lot of honey on top. It’s a complex, unforgettable starter that perfectly captures the essence of modern Southern food.”

LD’s BBQ

There’s no shortage of BBQ joints, but the one that delivers the best cornbread is LD’s BBQ, according to Chef Corrie. “Cornbread is a must-have at a proper barbecue place like LD’s BBQ,” he says. “They usually serve a classic, no-frills Southern-style cornbread that is more savory than sweet. It has a dense, crumbly texture and a strong corn flavor.” Chef Corrie explains, “This style is important because it’s strong enough to stand up to heavy, smoky barbecue sauces and rich sides like baked beans and collard greens. It also works well as a palate cleanser.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Maxie’s

Maxie’s has just one location in Milwaukee, WI, but Chef Corrie says it’s a must-try. Maxie’s has a unique point of view shaped by its location in the heartland. People say their cornbread is very moist and cake-like, often with whole-kernel corn or a little honey for a hint of sweetness. This version is hearty and satisfying, and it combines Northern and Southern styles. It’s meant to be a comforting side dish to go with their large selection of comfort food and barbecue.

Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ

Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ is legendary for its labor-intensive smoking technique that delivers mouthwatering barbecue, but their cornbread also shines. The recipe comes from his grandmother and rises above the rest because it’s a taste of his family history made that delivers a soulful meal.