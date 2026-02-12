7 Best Frozen Spaghetti and Meatballs, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these frozen spaghetti and meatballs taste like comfort in minutes.

There are few things better than steaming hot spaghetti and meatballs on a cold winter’s day. This ultimate classic comfort food staple is delicious when made from scratch, but on days when you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen, a good frozen option is so convenient. These handy freezer meals take no time at all to heat up, making dinner or lunch easy and stress-free. Some shoppers like to adapt these meals by adding extra cheese or seasonings, but for the most part they are perfect just as they are. Here are seven of the best frozen spaghetti and meatballs shoppers buy on repeat.

Amy’s Spaghetti Italiano Bowl With Veggie Meatballs

Amy’s Spaghetti Italiano Bowl With Veggie Meatballs is a great vegetarian option shoppers find surprisingly good. This bowl is made with organic spaghetti, paired with hearty veggie meatballs made from organic lentils, quinoa and tofu, seasoned with traditional Italian herbs and spices and topped with slow-simmered tomato sauce, savory garlic and broccoli florets. “The tomato sauce is not sweet, it provides a good accompaniment to the perfectly spiced not-meat balls. As someone who grew up eating Italian salsiccia, I appreciate the light addition of fennel to this dish,” one shopper said.

Stouffer’s Spaghetti and Meatballs

Stouffer’s Spaghetti and Meatballs (pasta and meatballs in seasoned tomato sauce) is a single-serve meal perfect for nights where you want a quick and tasty bite. “When I’m in the mood for some spaghetti and meatballs and I don’t feel like cooking, nothing tastes more like home cooked spaghetti and meatballs than Stouffer’s,” one shopper shared, noting that it’s easy to throw this in the microwave for convenience.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Healthy Choice Café Steamers Spaghetti & Meatballs

Healthy Choice Café Steamers Spaghetti & Meatballs is a lighter, higher-protein option of meatballs, spaghetti, and marinara sauce. “Healthy Choice Cafe Steamers Spaghetti and Meatballs Bowl delivers 19 gr. of protein. That’s eating pretty healthy. Add a salad and some green beans if you like, these bowls work for lunch or dinner,” one fan said.

Banquet Spaghetti and Meatballs

Banquet Spaghetti and Meatballs is a cheap and cheerful option with 16g of protein per serving. Shoppers appreciate the convenience and nostalgic taste of this meal, and some point out the texture remains good even after microwaving. “This must be one of the best values in frozen meals. It is surprisingly good! The meatballs, marinara sauce and pasta are really tasty, and the low price is a nice surprise, too,” one shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce

Trader Joe’s Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce is “brimming with tomatoes and the classic combination of beef and pork”, TJs says, and shoppers agree. “Just tried this for dinner. I can say this tastes legit bolognese. Have to get some more to stock 🤤,” one said.

Marie Callender’s Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs Bowl

Marie Callender’s Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs Bowl is made with savory meatballs over spaghetti in a slow-simmered Italian-style tomato sauce, with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Shoppers say even picky kids appreciate this tasty meal. “This is the best frozen spaghetti I have eaten,” one fan shared. “One of my grand nieces loves it so much. Ever since I introduced it her, it’s been her go to meal for when she’s hungry during dinner time and she doesn’t want anything else.”

Chef Boyardee Spaghetti And Meatballs Skillet Meal

Chef Boyardee Spaghetti And Meatballs Skillet Meal is made from spaghetti noodles and meatballs made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce. “I bought this awhile back and decided to make it recently and it was very good!” one Kroger shopper said, pointing out that the sauce and noodles are perfectly balanced. “I love how it gives instructions on how to cook the whole bag or half of the bag too.”