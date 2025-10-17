The No. 1 Chain With the Best Spaghetti and Meatballs, According to Chefs

Spaghetti and meatballs might seem simple, but chefs know it takes real skill to get it just right. From perfectly al dente pasta to tender, flavorful meatballs and rich, slow-simmered sauce, every element counts. When ordering spaghetti and meatballs, here’s what chefs look for according to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals.

• Pasta: Al dente is non negotiable. Bucatini also works because it also holds the sauce well.

• Sauce: A great sauce should taste like it’s simmered all afternoon (even if it didn’t lol). The best ones have a balance of acid and sweetness.

• Meatballs: The heart of the dish. They should be seasoned just right and have real flavor and texture. Not rubbery or bland.

• Cheese: Freshly grated parmesan cheese or pecorino will always be superior. But pre-grated ones can also work but they have to be the best kinds.

While you might expect to find the best versions at cozy Italian bistros, some restaurant chains are serving plates that surprise even the pros. Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which spots get their stamp of approval and these five chains came out on top.

What Makes Good Spaghetti and Meatballs

A delicious bowl of spaghetti and meatballs requires more than just boiling water and reheating frozen meatballs. “Good spaghetti and meatballs consists of al dente pasta, an emulsified sauce that has olive oil and starch, and a meatball that holds during a long simmer without becoming dense,” says Brian Gunterman, pit master, butcher, CEO and founder of DDR BBQ Supply, ddrbbqsupply.com. He adds, “In the practices I believe, execution is more important than mystique, thus chains that respect heat, proper timing, and balance are the comfort of service that travels from kitchen to table without loss of soul.”

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is a casual, inviting atmosphere that’s beloved for complimentary warm bread and olive oil, nice portion sizes and customizable pasta. Chef Rena says the chain is “very underrated” and is one of her go-tos for spaghetti and meatballs. “Their sauce has a hint of smokiness from roasted tomatoes,” she explains. “The meatballs are tender with the perfect bite. It’s not too dense.”

Carmine’s

Carmine's is a fun, family-style dining spot with classic, New York-esque decor and good food. "Carmine's has on the airy side meatballs with a tomato character that stays savory until the last bite," says Gunterman.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

For amazing deals, great service and family-style option dining, Maggiano’s Little Italy is always a hit. “Maggiano’s Little Italy has the pasta firm with a meatball crumb that is moist enough to maintain tenderness,” says Gunterman

Olive Garden

The top spot chefs love for spaghetti and meatballs is Olive Garden. The chain embodies a spirit Americans love–a good value, generous portions, great food and friendly hospitality. They cook the pasta just right–aldente, says Imsen, Owner & Head Chef at AmbitiousFoodie. “The sauce they make, leans towards sweet tomato flavor and the most important for me is the size of the meatballs–it is generously sized, well-seasoned, and adds texture to the dish,” he explains. “This is what makes it perfect for me and for my family!” Gunterman is also a fan. He says, “Olive Garden surprises deal on value, steady seasoning, cohesive sauce, and a meatball that is moist after service.” Chef Rena agrees and says, “Say what you will about them, but their version is comforting. The sauce leans sweet and the meatballs are smaller. But the consistency is what makes it special. It’s not fancy or artisanal, but when you’re craving something warm, cheesy and familiar, it hits the spot.”