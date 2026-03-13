3 Best Frozen Spinach Artichoke Dips, According to Chefs

A chef shares the 3 best frozen spinach artichoke dips for a quick and cheesy snack.

Spinach artichoke dip is always a crowd-pleaser. Whether you’re hosting a party, having a casual movie night, or just want to enjoy a creamy, comforting snack at home, a well-made spinach artichoke dip hits all the right notes—rich, cheesy, tangy, and satisfying. But making it from scratch can be time-consuming, requiring multiple cheeses, fresh spinach, marinated artichokes, and careful seasoning. That’s where frozen options come in: they save you prep time while still delivering the indulgent, savory flavors you love. Not all frozen dips are created equal, though. Some can be watery, bland, or heavy on filler, while others manage to retain the creamy texture, bold seasoning, and tender vegetable bites that make spinach artichoke dip so irresistible. To help you find the best, Eat This, Not That! asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, to share the top three frozen spinach artichoke dips.

T.G.I. Friday’s Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Frozen Dip

T.G.I. Friday’s Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Frozen Dip is legendary. It’s cheesy, quick, and similar to restaurant spinach-artichoke dip. “This dip has loyal fans,” says Chef Corrie. “Some people say it tastes just like the restaurant version, creamy and cheesy with minimal effort.” He explains, “The key is watching it closely in the microwave. When done right, it’s a solid, convenient option for chip dipping.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Birds Eye

Birds Eye is a popular brand because it’s simple, affordable, and widely available in grocery stores. The spinach & artichoke dip is a grocery-store classic that deserves a spot in your freezer. “For the price, it’s a dependable, crowd-pleasing option that won’t let you down on game day,” says Chef Corrie.

Trader Joe’s Frozen Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Trader Joe’s Frozen Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip is one of the most popular appetizers at Trader Joe’s and has even won customer choice awards for “Best Appetizer.” “This dip is legitimately a cult favorite,” says Chef Corrie. “Swiss and Parmesan cheeses are used for a tangy, balanced flavor that isn’t too garlicky or overpowering.” He shares, “People love it so much they’ve figured out a dozen ways to use it, from pasta sauce to grilled cheese spread.”