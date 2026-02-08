5 Best Frozen Stuffed Peppers With Hearty Meat and Rice Filling

These frozen stuffed peppers are loaded with seasoned beef, rice, and savory sauce.

Stuffed peppers packed with seasoned beef, rice, tomato sauce, and topped with cheese is perfect for anyone who wants a protein packed low-carb meal that tastes hearty and delicious. Having them on hand in the freezer is wonderfully convenient on days when you want a healthy tasty meal without messing around in the kitchen. So which are worth getting? Here are five frozen stuffed peppers that taste amazing.

Great Value Stuffed Peppers

Great Value Stuffed Peppers are made from green pepper cups stuffed with a flavorful blend of beef, seasoned rice, and topped with a tomato-herb sauce. “I love the taste, the convenience and the value! I think they taste better than the name brand stuffed peppers, and the fact that they are several dollars cheaper make it even better. The ratio of meat filling to pepper is perfect and plenty of it in each pepper,” one fan said.

Stouffer’s Frozen Stuffed Green Peppers

Stouffer’s Frozen Stuffed Green Peppers are a nice hearty option made with green bell peppers with beef & rice in a zesty tomato sauce. “Finally Target is stocking this single serving stuffed pepper. These are so hard to find and I’ve stocked up now on sale,” one shopper shared.

Sprouts Grass-Fed Beef Stuffed Peppers Meal

Sprouts Grass-Fed Beef Stuffed Peppers Meal is a great quick dinner option. “I really like these,” one shopper said. “The secret is to cook them slowly in their pan but add a tasty sauce of your choice. Just pour the sauce over then bake and baste as you cook. I have used my favorite creamy tomato basil soup or a spicy pasta sauce.”

Member’s Mark Stuffed Peppers

Sam’s Club shoppers love the Member’s Mark Stuffed Peppers, made with a hearty mixture of ground beef, rice and tomato sauce. “Good value. Peppers are crisp and firm and nicely sized. Filling is flavorful and well portioned between meat and rice. It also freezes well for future meals,” one said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef & Rice

Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef & Rice is another excellent option for a quick and easy meal, at incredible value. “That’s 3lbs of stuffed peppers. The ground beef alone in my town would cost $20,” one Redditor said. “Then add in the peppers, spices (which you probably have already), and rice, it’s cheaper to just buy these and save yourself some time.”