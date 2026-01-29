7 Frozen Appetizers Shoppers Always Keep in the Freezer

From dumplings to jalapeño bites, these frozen appetizers are shopper favorites.

Frozen apps are ideal for keeping on hand on days when you want a quick, tasty bite. These apps are perfect not just for a snack but for a whole meal, depending on how hungry you are, and some shoppers love their favorites so much they buy them in bulk (this is where Costco and Sam’s Club truly shines). So which ones are worth stocking up on? Here are seven of the best frozen appetizers shoppers (including myself) always keep in the freezer.

Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeño Bites

I am currently obsessed with the Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeño Bites, which not only have a real kick to them but might just be the best jalapeno poppers I have ever tried. “Just had these, and wow I love them. Sooo good. I hope they keep these around for a while! (Cuz I need more!!!),” one Costco shopper said. The feeling is mutual!

Trader Joe’s Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Trader Joe’s Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip is a must-have app, shoppers say. “The frozen dip is my life,” one Redditor raved. “I had to stop buying it. It’s too good. I got a little baking dish for it, I just throw it in the oven at like 375ish for 30 minutes or so or until it looks delicious.”

Dr Praeger’s Broccoli Littles

The Dr Praeger’s Broccoli Littles are delicious and while clearly meant for kids, great for adults too. “I cannot eat soy and my sister cannot eat gluten. Something with gluten cannot even touch something she is going to eat,” one shopper said. “We had a get-together last weekend and I brought these with me. They were cooked very quickly. Instead of some kind of pastry dough, we discovered that they were coated in a thin layer of mashed potatoes. They were great! I will be buying more of these. For me.”

Annie’s Homegrown Mini Pizza Bagels

Annie’s Homegrown Mini Pizza Bagels in Three Cheese are tasty and convenient, fans say. “This delicious healthy pizza snack takes me back to being a kid,” one Sprouts shopper shared. “We often had these as an afterschool snack. They heat up well in a toaster oven. They are approximately 2.5 inches in diameter, so two bites per bagel. They have simple flavor that only Annie’s can provide.”

Trader Joe’s Mini Vegetable Samosas

Trader Joe’s Mini Vegetable Samosas are packed corner-to-corner with a curry-like mixture of peas, carrots, potatoes, lentils, onions, and Indian spices. “They are a tad spicy but so yummy… I like something to knock down the heat- a mint sauce, a tamarind sauce or a mango chutney,” one fan said.

Jose Ole Chicken & Cheese Flour Taquitos

Jose Ole Chicken & Cheese Flour Taquitos are made with tender chicken and melty cheddar cheese, peppers and onions, authentic seasonings, and oven-baked flour tortillas. “Fast, easy, everyone loves these for a quick dinner. And or a snack even. We like both the beef and chicken, but chicken is our favorite,” one shopper said.

Bibigo Frozen Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings

Bibigo Frozen Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings are a perfect appetizer, especially during the colder months. “These are so good! The flavor is amazing — really tasty and satisfying. The filling has a nice balance of chicken and veggies, and they’re seasoned just right. They’re super easy to make — you just pop them in the microwave — but don’t leave them in too long or the edges can get a little tough,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e