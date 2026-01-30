5 Best Frozen Stuffed Shells, According to Shoppers

These frozen stuffed shells deliver creamy cheese and hearty comfort.

Frozen stuffed shells are a delicious, versatile meal you can throw together quickly, without sacrificing taste or quality. Whether enjoyed just by themselves or baked in your favorite sauce, these hearty, savory items make dinnertime seem like a special occasion. Packed with creamy Italian cheese, these indulgent pasta dishes are perfect cold-weather comfort food. Here are five of the best frozen stuffed shells you can get in grocery stores right now.

Rosina Celentano Cheese Stuffed Shells

Rosina Celentano Cheese Stuffed Shells are made with a creamy ricotta and sharp Romano filling, highlighted with spices of parsley and black pepper. “Ingredients make the difference. As a family-owned company for more than 60 years, Rosina remains dedicated to delivering authentic Italian cuisine to your dinner table,” the brand says.

Great Value Stuffed Shells Pasta

Great Value Stuffed Shells Pasta are stuffed with creamy Ricotta, Parmesan and Romano cheeses and topped off with a rich meat sauce. “I love these shells. It’s the cheese inside. It is phenomenal,” one shopper shared. “Perfect mixture of ricotta and mozzarella. Very creamy, not chunky. I just wish there was more in the container. There’s only four. I cook these with a side of Italian sausages for dinner for my family. Each of us eats 3 to 4 so it requires a few boxes which ends up expensive. They are better than a real Italian restaurant.”

Bertolli Rustico Bakes Stuffed Shells Bolognese

Bertolli Rustico Bakes Stuffed Shells Bolognese is made from a creamy blend of ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese stuffed into tender pasta shells and baked in a hearty beef Bolognese sauce. This hearty meal can be heated in the microwave and is meant for two to share.

Priano Hand Filled Stuffed Shells

Aldi shoppers are obsessed with the Priano Hand Filled Stuffed Shells. "Whenever Aldi has the stuffed shells in the frozen section, I always stock up. These are my favorite 🤤," one said. "Very good and nice to bring to a neighbor with a new baby. Pack a loaf of fresh crusty bread in the box and a couple of different bags of the Aldi salads," another commented.

Seviroli Three Cheese Stuffed Shells

Seviroli Three Cheese Stuffed Shells are made from Ricotta, Asiago, and Parmesan cheese blended together to create a creamy filling. “Delicious! great for Sunday family dinner. Generous filling, huge size, plenty in the bag for a special event dinner too,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “Easy to make and tasty. I love that you can control the amount you can make so if your single or making a meal for 6 the portion sizing is adjustable,” another wrote in the reviews.