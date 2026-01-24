These chains serve big pasta platters and bundles designed for sharing.

Are you feeding a family? Family-style dining in restaurants has become less common over the past decade. Once very popular, especially at Italian restaurants, the family-style concept involves ordering a big dish for a family to share. It is usually more cost-effective than ordering meals à la carte. Where can you still get large portions of pasta, salads, and breadsticks for the family to share? Here are 6 chain restaurants serving family-size pasta meals.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is an Italian chain specializing in family-style dining. “Dishes go straight from the kitchen to the middle of your table – family-style. Share bountiful portions of classic classics like Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, and Spaghetti with giant Meatballs. We invite you to share in the celebration at Buca di Beppo. Ciao!” the chain states on its website. Buca’s spaghetti dish is as show-stopping as it is delicious, ranking fourth on our reviewers’ list. Served family style, a “small” order, which still feeds three guests, costs $34.99.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy Pastas is a more upscale Italian restaurant with large portions of pasta. It also features a family-style menu, “an exceptional value available only for parties of four or more,” that includes salad, an appetizer, a main course, and dessert. “It’s an institution,” writes a Redditor. “This is the way,” another adds.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill offers family-style menus for delivery and pickup only. “Feast for Five” packages feed 4-5 people, and typically include a pasta entree, sides (including your choice of salad and bread), and dessert.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden always serves big portions and all-you-can-eat soup, salad, and breadsticks to fill up the family. You can also order bundles for takeout, like the Family-Style Lasagna Bundle (Serves 4-6) for $58.99. These family-style meals include enough main course to feed up to six people, house salad, and a dozen breadsticks.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill also has Family Bundles. Choose from a variety of meals, including spaghetti, penne alfredo, and lasagne. Each meal includes a main dish, your choice of side salad, and bread, feeding four.

Bravo! Cucina

Bravo! Cucina offers a few family meal deals and bundles. The $45 Family Meal Deal comes with “freshly baked” Garlic Bread served with your choice of Insalata Della Casa or classic Caesar Salad, and your choice of Spaghetti Pomodoro, Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti Bolognese, or Rigatoni Pesto Crema.