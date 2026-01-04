These frozen taquitos are crispy, flavorful, and totally worth stocking up on.

Taquitos aren’t exactly healthy, but they are delicious and make the perfect snack. The small, rolled-up tortilla (usually corn) is filled with ingredients such as shredded beef, chicken, or cheese, then deep-fried until crispy. If you don’t want to make them yourself, you can pick up delicious options in the freezer section. What are the best options? Here are the 7 best frozen taquitos in grocery stores right now.

José Olé Taquitos

Jose Ole Beef Corn Double Stuffed Frozen Taquitos are “tasty,” according to shoppers. “Quick and easy meal or snack for kids and families on the go. Enough to cook the entire box in one sitting. Flavorful and crunchy when cooked in the airfryer. Will purchase again,” one writes. Another adds that they have a “zesty” beef flavor. “Very delicious, and perfect for an air fryer as well. Serve up with a little pico and sour cream and it’s almost restaurant quality. Zesty Beef Flavor,” they write.

El Monterey Frozen Chicken and Cheese Taquitos

El Monterey Frozen Chicken and Cheese Taquitos have a taste that sparks nostalgia. “I was looking for a dupe on ‘school crispitos’ and these are close enough. I use the air fry recipe, and they’re great!” one shopper declares. “Crispy & flavorful!” adds another. “I don’t really understand the bad reviews because I actually love these taquitos. They make for such a quick and easy dinner or snack. If you bake or air fry them for the right amount of time, they turn out crispy and delicious! I like to top them off with some sour cream and pico de gallo. Now I will say, I don’t believe a box of only 20 tiny taquitos is worth $8. But, would I totally buy them again? Yes LOL.”

Starlite Chicken Style Taquitos

Starlite Chicken Style Taquitos are a great vegan option. “Starlite vegan taquitos (‘chickn’ and bean and ‘chorizo’) – 10/10 I’m definitely not vegan and not normally a fan of fake meat but damn these were delicious,” writes a Redditor. “These are so delicious! The beef style is fantastic too, but my fave is the chicken style,” another adds.

Trader Joe’s Taquitos

Trader Joe’s Black Bean & Cheese Taquitos are made in Mexico and consist of a rolled corn tortilla stuffed with seasoned black beans and cheese and “crisped to perfection,” the store says. “I love making quick enchiladas with these. Just put in an oven safe dish, pour some of TJs bottled enchilada sauce on top, add a nice helping of shredded cheese and bake. Top with sour cream and avocado. So good!” writes one. “These are one of my staples! Toaster oven for some blackening on the ends, dipped in a mix of greek yogurt and taco sauce!” another says. “The best!” a third says.

Delimex Beef Corn Taquitos Frozen Snacks

Delimex Beef Corn Taquitos Frozen Snacks “have great flavor and are an easy, satisfying snack,” per shoppers. “I have been eating these for some time now and I love them. Just throw em in the oven/ microwave and you have a great snack in 10 minutes. The quality is great for the price you pay. I will continue to purchase these as a snack and enjoy them for years to come,” adds another.

Great Value Flour Chicken Taquitos

Walmart’s Great Value Flour Chicken Taquitos are another favorite. “You can heat the entire box in the oven in 10 minutes. It tastes better than being microwaved. I buy two boxes for a family of four. I heat for 15 minutes in the oven. Then I pour enchilada sauce (I like green sauce) and about two cups of grated cheese (I used cheddar) over the top and heat another ten minutes,” a shopper writes. “Preheat your oven, bake 2 minutes longer than instructed. This results in a crispy, restaurant style Taquito. Tastes like a Chili’s appetizer. Your family will love ’em,” another adds. “Winner winner,” a third chimes in. “We buy these at least twice every week. Entire family enjoys these,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Goya Chicken Frozen Taquitos

Goya Chicken Frozen Taquitos are “delicious,” according to fans. “My kids love these! The chicken is mildly seasoned and perfect for their taste buds,” one says. “Yum. These ones are so much better than the beef ones. The beef ones are always bland tasting and never have enough filling. These are very flavorful and are usually filled enough. Good for a quick snack or to make easy Flautas,” adds another.