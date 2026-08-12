5 Best Frozen Turkey Meatballs, According to Shoppers

Shoppers love these flavorful, protein-packed options.

Turkey meatballs make a nice, lean, protein-packed alternative to the typical beef and pork meatballs found in the frozen aisle. These tasty items are perfect for spaghetti and meatballs, sandwiches and subs, soups, stews, snacks, and more. Those trying to watch their macros will appreciate the lower calorie count, especially without sacrificing quality and taste. If you’re looking for excellent turkey meatballs, here are five items shoppers love.

Great Value Turkey Meatballs

Great Value Turkey Meatballs are fully cooked and ready in minutes. “We try to save on calories where we can and the turkey meatballs do really well in a marinara or alfredo sauce,” one shopper said. “I also like to make these in the crockpot with a bottle of sugar free BBQ sauce and pineapple chunks.”

Signature SELECT Turkey Meatballs

Signature SELECT Turkey Meatballs are packed with delicious flavor and contain no artificial colors or flavors. “These turkey meatballs are delicious!” one shopper said. “They were great with my whole wheat pasta.”

Mama Mancini’s Turkey Meatballs in Italian Style Sauce

Mama Mancini’s Turkey Meatballs in Italian Style Sauce are made with quality ground turkey, Asiago cheese, Pecorino Romano, and a blend of breadcrumbs and Italian spices. “I’m Italian. When I don’t have time to make meatballs and gravy from scratch, these are a terrific alternative,” one shopper said.

365 by Whole Foods Market Frozen Turkey Meatballs

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365 by Whole Foods Market Frozen Turkey Meatballs are a top-quality, delicious product. “Best turkey meatballs I’ve ever purchased. Thick, tasty not full of worthless fillers like many brands,” one fan said.

Farm Rich Flame Broiled Turkey Meatballs

Farm Rich Flame Broiled Turkey Meatballs are a great choice for shoppers who want a leaner meatball with big flavor. “We love this item to cook bbq meatballs! Nice flavor and texture,” one said.