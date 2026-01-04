5 Best Frozen Waffle Fry Brands, According to Shoppers

Crispy waffle fries shoppers say taste just like your favorite restaurant version.

Frozen waffle fries are a delicious side to a burger or sandwich (or anything really), with the shape and texture making it extra delicious and flavorful. A big hit with kids and adults alike, these savory, salty fries are an absolute treat when cooked properly—they should be tender and fluffy on the inside and nice and crispy on the outside. But which ones are worth your precious freezer space? Here are five of the best frozen waffle brands according to shoppers.

Ore-Ida Golden Waffle French Fries

Ore-Ida Golden Waffle French Fries are absolutely delicious, fans rave. “The packaging keeps them fresh and easy to store,” one Walmart shopper said. “They cook up perfectly crisp outside and fluffy inside, with clear instructions that make prep simple. The golden color, savory taste, and crunchy texture make them a delicious, reliable side every time.”

Trader Joe’s Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries

Trader Joe's Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries are coated in a flour-based batter and seasoned with a blend of salt, paprika, black pepper, yeast extract, and garlic, onion, and chili powders. "I air fried them and they were better than any seasoned fries on the planet!" one fan said.

Alexia Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries

The Alexia Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries are made with sea salt, pepper, onion, and garlic, and fans can’t get enough. “So crispy just in the oven. Didn’t even have to use the air fryer. These were so tasty and delicious. I will definitely get these again,” one Sprouts shopper said. “These are great for a quick lunch or dinner side to some burgers or a sandwich,” another agreed.

Member’s Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries

Member’s Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries are the perfect dupe for Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries, fans say. “Excellent waffle fries especially for the air fryer! They crisp just enough and truly it is restaurant quality for a very reasonable price. We are going to stock up on these. If you like waffle fries, give these a chance, you won’t be disappointed,” one Sam’s Club shopper shared.

Market Pantry Crispy Seasoned Waffle-Cut Fries

Shoppers rave about the delicious Market Pantry Crispy Seasoned Waffle-Cut Fries. “Really impressed with these fries. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and just the right amount of seasoning,” one Target shopper said. “Better than the OI brand and less expensive! These are best in your air fryer. Especially if you’re like me and you like them extra crispy!” another shared.