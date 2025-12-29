5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Thick-Cut Fries

Fans say these fast-food chains serve thick-cut fries that are crispy outside and fluffy inside.

As someone who will always choose thick-cut fries over shoestring fries, I’m always on the lookout for really decent ones when the mood strikes. Growing up in the U.K. every decent chippie and pub had property chunky chips, and luckily there are some fantastic options right here in the U.S. too, right at the drive-thru. So where are the best thick-cut fries to be found? Here are five fast-food chains where fans say are the best for this savory side.

Five Guys

Five Guys‘ iconic boardwalk-style fries are cut fresh and cooked twice. “Firm on the outside, mashed potato on the inside, with just the right amount of seasoning. And since an extra scoop comes standard, there’s a lot to love about our fries,” the chain says. “Leave the bag open when transporting, if you roll it closed the steam stays trapped and fries get soggy. When eating, rip bag open lengthwise like a tray, and the fries will mysteriously firm up in the air as the steam dissipates,” one fan advised.

Burger King

Burger King's thick-cut fries have been a fan-favorite item for decades. "I'm obsessed with their fries. McDonald's is great when fresh, but I can eat BK fries at any edible temperature point," one Redditor said. "I considered these and Wendy's the best," another commented.

Culver’s

Culver’s fans love the restaurant’s delicious fries. “Our signature Crinkle Cut Fries are hot and crispy and served golden brown only after you order. Grown entirely from potatoes originating in the Pacific Northwest, our Crinkle Cut Fries are a perfect pair to any meal,” the chain says. “My secret when I have some on break is to not only make them extra crispy, but to have them seasoned with burger seasoning instead of just the normal salt,” one employee shared.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries are served hot and crispy. “My friends and I will go to Wendy’s just for the fries. Wendy’s fries have been some of the best fries you can get for years now. I prefer McDonald’s burgers so if I get a McDonald’s burger I’ll usually go to Wendy’s for the fries because they just don’t compare,” one fan shared.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s Waffle Potato Fries are thick waffle-cut potatoes cooked in canola oil until crispy outside and tender inside, and sprinkled with sea salt. The chain recently changed the fries to be more crispy and not everyone is mad about it. “You know, I noticed recently that their fries have been a lot better. I just thought I was getting lucky. Seems like a positive change,” one fan said. “I said the same thing. They have been crispier than ever. I thought they finally started frying them enough lol,” another agreed.