I Tried 4 Frozen Waffle Fries and Found the #1 Best

If Chick-fil-A has taught us anything, it's that waffle fries are superior. Especially if you love doing loaded waffle fries at home, they're just the perfect blend of sturdy chip-like-structure with plenty of crispy corners, firm enough to hold a ton of toppings if that's your end goal.

There are a variety of different brands out there that I taste-tested to see if one stood out from the rest. If you're going to invest in some delicious waffle fries, you'll want to make sure that they're crispy, hearty, and can stand up against those toppings. To me, one definitely stood out from the crowd. The one that I wasn't expecting!

Grown In Idaho Super Crispy Waffle Fries

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 120

Fat : 6g

Sodium : 300mg

Carbs : 16g

Protein : 1g

The Grown in Idaho super crispy waffle fries are made with 100% real Idaho potatoes and have zero trans fats per serving. They recommend cooking them either in the air fryer or the oven, so for consistency I stuck with the oven. You preheat the oven to 425°F and bake half the bag for 18-20 minutes.

The Look:

These look pretty good, standard I would say. They have a nice brown color to them, with crispy edges and deep grooves to hold ketchup, aïoli, or whatever sauce you want to dunk your fries in. Now let's give them a taste!

The Taste:

These are a solid option, but I wouldn't say they're as good as other brands on the market. Despite the order, just know that all of these are ranking very closely, with any of these brands being a great option if you have access to them. That said, out of all the others we've tried, I would say this is probably my least favorite only because it's lacking a little salt. That's not really that big of a deal because you can always add your own seasoning, which some people might prefer.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $5.99

Cost per serving: About $0.75

McCain Quick Cook Waffle Fries

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 180

Fat : 9g

Sodium : 380mg

Carbs : 23g

Protein : 2g

The McCain quick cook waffle fries can be done in the air fryer in just 6 minutes. They're made with real potatoes and cook much quicker than other options out there. Your time is valuable, so that can really factor into the rating system. That said, in order to keep everything equal, I ended up doing the oven version which was still a faster cooking time than most of the other waffle fries on the market. Just pop them into the oven at 425°F for 8-10 minutes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Look:

They advertise being made with real potatoes. Seems obvious, but these days you never know. It's nice that they cook up quickly, and they come out looking crispy, browned, and delicious.

The Taste:

When I took a bite, they had a roasted potato taste, with crispy edges on the fries. They weren't overcooked, with a little crispiness to the edges while being soft in the center. I really enjoyed the ever-so-slight saltiness of fries and would definitely get these again.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $4.99

Cost per serving: About $0.71

Ore-Ida Golden Waffle Fries

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 120

Fat : 6g

Sodium : 330mg

Carbs : 15g

Protein : 1g

The Ore-Ida potatoes golden waffle fries are also made with real potatoes and are convenient to have in the freezer. You can cook these in the deep fryer or oven, so for the sake of consistency I stuck with the oven. They recommend cooking them at 450° for about 12-20 minutes.

The Look:

They came out of the oven, looking a bit lighter in color with brown, crispy tips on the edge of the waffle fries. They have a great smell to them and I can't wait to dig in.

The Taste:

No surprise here, these are delicious. They're not too oily or greasy, and they have a nice crunch to them without being too hard. Personally, I hate an overly crispy fry or one that's too mushy, and this is a perfect middle ground.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $5.59

Cost per serving: About $0.80

Alexia Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 130

Fat : 5g

Sodium : 330mg

Carbs : 20g

Protein : 2g

If you prefer sweet potato fries, Alexia makes a version that is non-GMO, zero trans fats per serving, and frankly, delicious! The waffle fries are cut thin and make for a delicious side dish. They recommend preheating the oven to 425°F and cooking half the bag for 15-18 minutes.

The Look:

Bright orange in color, these are much thinner than some of the regular waffle fry options. I love a good sweet potato fry with a little butter and honey, so I was curious how these would taste, but so far, they look promising!

The Taste:

Taste-wise, these are incredible. They're brown and slightly crispy, but soft and pillowy on top. They have a tiny crunch to them and a really nice sweetness and chew. I would absolutely get these again, they're spectacular.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $7.89

Cost per serving: About $1.13

Although I didn't expect to pick the sweet potato version, I have to say if you're going for just a side dish, the sweet potato waffle fries from Alexia are superior.