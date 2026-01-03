5 Best Frozen Wings in Grocery Stores, According to Chefs

Chefs say these frozen wings deliver crispy, restaurant-quality flavor at home.

Good food is part of the appeal of hanging out at your favorite spot, and one thing you can never go wrong with is wings, but there are a few non-negotiables to keep in mind. Great bar wings are all about the balance of texture, flavor, heat and proper seasoning. But when the craving hits and you’re not near your go-to joint, there’s another option–frozen wings. According to Therese Buchanan, Home Chef, Food Blogger & Recipe Developer at Tessie’s Table, there are a handful of frozen wing brands that stand out for tasting surprisingly close to classic bar-food favorites.

TGI Friday’s

TGI Friday’s is legendary for its wings and offers several options, like Buffalo Style or Honey BBQ. Buchanan says, “They come with plenty of sauce and have a restaurant-style flavor. They’re great for quick appetizers.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tyson Any’tizers

Tyson Any’tizers come in a variety of flavors and are always a crowd-pleaser. “They bake up crispy and the sauces are consistently good,” says Buchanan. “The wings are meaty and hold their texture well.”

Perdue

Enjoy a delicious order of Perdue chicken wings in just a few minutes. Designed for an air fryer, Perdue wings are ready in just 16-18 minutes and come out as tasty as bar wings, according to Buchanan. “They have a clean flavor and a good amount of heat without tasting artificial,” she says. “The meat stays tender.”

Foster Farms

Foster Farms Takeout Crispy Classic Buffalo Wings is a precooked item that’s meaty, satisfying and hassle-free to make. “These are the best easy-to-prep wings you can buy,” says Buchanan. “The crispy tang is there with these bad boys. great for a snack or full meal.” She adds, “The breading stays crisp even after adding sauce and the pieces are generously sized.”

Great Value

Great Value All Natural Chicken Wing Sections are ice-glazed and frozen, making them ideal for baking or grilling with your favorite sauce. “They’re affordable and easy to season however you like,” says Buchanan. “They work well for feeding a crowd,” she adds.