7 Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches at Chain Restaurants, According to Diners

From Shake Shack to In-N-Out, these chain grilled cheese sandwiches are the ones diners crave most.

A grilled cheese sandwich is one of the most simple yet delicious sandwiches you can get, perfect for enjoying with soup or just by itself. Endlessly versatile, a grilled cheese can be dressed up panini-style with gourmet cheese and meats, or simply thrown together with some butter and American cheese for those who want a cheap, cheerful, tasty meal. If you’re craving this staple food but don’t feel like cooking, here are seven of the best restaurant grilled cheese sandwiches you can get, according to fans.

Shake Shack Grilled Cheese

Shake Shack’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich is simple and delicious: Just American cheese melted in a grilled potato bun. This is a great option for fussy kids (or fussy adults!) vegetarians, or anyone who wants a light snack instead of a big burger.

Sonic Grilled Cheese

Sonic’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich is made with warm, melty American Cheese on Texas Toast. “The grilled cheese was immaculate…my daughter would live on Sonic grilled cheeses. This was her review!” one diner shared.

Five Guys Grilled Cheese

The Five Guys Grilled Cheese is made with slices of American-style cheese melted on an inside-out sesame seed bun with toppings of your choice and grilled until golden brown. “It’s the best grilled cheese I’ve ever had, ever!” one fan shared.

Panera Kickin’ Grilled Cheese

Panera’s Kickin’ Grilled Cheese is a fan-favorite menu item. “I work at Panera and this is the only sandwich I would pay for outside of work 💀. They ate with this sandwich I fear. The only thing is I get it without American Cheese and add mozzarella instead. It’s 10x better,” one Redditor said. “I have them put bacon strips on mine and only light salsa verde sauce, delicious!” another commented.

In-N-Out Grilled Cheese

In-N-Out’s Grilled Cheese is on the Not So Secret Menu, made with two slices of melted American cheese, hand-leafed lettuce, tomato, spread, with or without onions on a freshly baked bun. “I mostly eat vegetarian and I love to go to In-N-Out and get a grilled cheese with tons on it. Grilled cheese with raw and whole grilled onion, add pickles, mustard, and chopped chilis (still comes with lettuce and tomato and sauce) it’s like a spicy cheesy salty salad in a bun,” one fan shared.

Zaxby’s Grilled Cheese

Zaxby’s Grilled Cheese is on the kids menu but don’t let that stop you: This classic grilled cheese is made with American Cheese on Texas Toast, served with Crinkle Fries, Treat, and a kids drink. “There have been no changes to the grilled cheese in several years,” one Redditor said. “It comes with two pieces of American cheese on Texas toast. Unavailable as an entree as of a couple years ago, but you can still order the kiddie cheese.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Habit Grilled Cheese

The Habit has a beautiful Grilled Cheese on the menu: Three slices of American cheese between two buttered slices of grilled sourdough bread. We order this one a lot and it’s never let me down.