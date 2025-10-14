5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Grilled Cheese, According to Chefs

Grilled cheese is a no-frills comfort food that’s one of the most delicious things on the planet. While it’s pretty effortless–you just need cheese and bread–it’s shocking how wrong making one can go. A great grilled cheese is all about balancing crunch, melt, and flavor—simple ingredients done just right. The cheese should be fully melted and stretchy—no cold or clumpy centers, the texture needs to be crunchy on the outside and gooey on the inside, must have an even amount of butter and the bread should be toastable and of a good quality. Although making grilled cheese isn’t hard, sometimes you just feel like going out and enjoying a good cozy sandwich. To find out the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, where his favorite places are for the best grilled cheese.

Panera Bread

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 810

Fat : 44g (Saturated fat: 26g)

Sodium : 2,570mg

Carbs : 72g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 13g)

Protein : 33g

Panera Bread serves a crave-worthy grilled cheese that’s made with a classic white bread that’s baked fresh daily and American cheese. “The grilling on the bread is timed perfectly every single time and has a perfect golden exterior every visit. The way this grilled cheese is prepared is just perfect with a side of tomato soup.

Sonic

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 390

Fat : 20g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium : 1,130mg

Carbs : 42g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 13g

There’s a lot of options to choose from at Sonic and while the chain gets a lot of praise for their hot dogs, burgers and fries, the grilled cheese should not be overlooked. “I just love that Sonic’s makes their grilled cheese with Texas toast and just a simple slice of American cheese, this is simplicity at its best.” says Chef Andrew. “The outer part of the grilled cheese is always super crispy and gooey in the center. I always add bacon for that extra bit of crunchiness and adds a depth of saltiness that can be sometimes needed.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The 7 Best Sandwich Chains in America

Shake Shack

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 320

Fat : 18g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium : 850mg

Carbs : 25g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : g

Shake Shack might be known for their premium Angus beef burgers and delicious crinkle-cut fries, but their grilled cheese is also a stand out.”Shake Shack’s grilled cheese has a rich high-end taste that’s elevated by the use of their signature potato bun,” says Chef Andrew.

Culver’s

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 360

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 800mg

Carbs : 39g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 14g

Culver’s grilled cheese is made with American cheese and classic sourdough bread that gives the sandwich a bit of a tang. “Culver’s uses American cheese sourced from Wisconsin which is known for having a velvety texture,” says Chef Andrew. “The crust is so buttery and has a sharp bite provided by Wisconsin cheddar cheese which gives it an authentic taste and makes this an instant home classic.”

Au Bon Pain

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 550

Fat : 28g (Saturated fat: 16g)

Sodium : 1,120mg

Carbs : 48g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 27g

Au Bon Pain understands how to make an amazing grilled cheese and delivers. “Au Bon Pain’s grilled cheese is the perfect balance,” says Chef Anfrew. It’s made with a four cheese blend, topped with smoked bacon and tomatoes on a country white bread.”