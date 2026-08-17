5 Best Frozen Cheese Pizzas, According to Shoppers

These popular frozen cheese pies win over shoppers with top-notch crust and sauce.

All pizza brands should be judged on how good their basic cheese pizza is—we’re talking a simple, no-frills, classic pizza a toddler would consider a food group. When it’s just dough, sauce, cheese, and seasonings, every element has to shine, and the quality (or lack thereof) of the ingredients will come through. If you’re planning to stock up on some excellent frozen options, there are several brands so good shoppers go out of their way for the simple cheese version: Here are five of the best frozen cheese pizzas, according to fans.

Home Run Inn Classic Crust Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce

Home Run Inn Classic Crust Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce is a fan-favorite pizza shoppers rave about. “This is my new favorite pizza brand! The pizza is bigger than most frozen pizzas, and it tastes nearly as good as a freshly delivered pizza. The crust is delicious and so is the cheese,” one fan said.

Rao’s Homemade Five Cheese Brick Oven Crust Pizza

Rao’s Homemade Five Cheese Brick Oven Crust Pizza contains a blend of mozzarella, provolone, fontina, Romano, and Parmesan. “Sometimes just cheese is best!” one Pavilions shopper said. “I loved the meat trio and when I tried the five cheese, I was in love. It had a nice flavor, the crust was crispy, and the amount of cheese on it was great!”

California Pizza Kitchen Four Cheese Pizza

California Pizza Kitchen Four Cheese Pizza features two types of mozzarella, fontina, and hickory smoked gouda cheeses over herbed tomato and olive oil sauce. “My all time favorite brand of frozen pizza,” one Target shopper said. “The family loves these. Great for quick dinners on busy nights when there’s no time to cook. I’ve tried so many other brands of frozen pizza and this is by far my favorite. So tasty!”

DiGiorno Traditional Crust Four Cheese Personal Pizza

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DiGiorno Traditional Crust Four Cheese Personal Pizza is created with mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, and romano cheeses. “Very delicious! I recommend selecting the bake feature in the air fryer or using the microwave,” one shopper said. “The dough, the flavor, the portion, and price cannot be beaten. Great when you just want to grab a quick bite!”

PORTA Classica Four Cheese Pizza

Porta’s Classica Four Cheese Pizza is a flavorful, quality pie made with some of the most delectable cheeses you can throw on a pizza: Italian Pomodoro Sauce, mozzarella, provolone, Fior di Latte, and smoked scamorza cheese. The brand is now available at Target (the Mushroom & Fontina is also spectacular).