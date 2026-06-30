These store-bought potato salads earn high marks for homemade flavor and crowd-pleasing taste.

Summer is officially here, which means potato salad season is in full effect. While it is always ideal to make your own concoction of potatoes, mayo, mustard, vinegar, and herbs, if you don’t have time, there are a number of store-bought options that shoppers swear by. Some of them even taste homemade. What should you shop for if you are craving potato salad? Here are the 5 best store-bought potato salads, according to shoppers.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market has a potato salad in the deli section that is red bliss potato perfection. It is made fresh in-store with red potatoes, mayonnaise, egg yolks, vinegar, sour cream, celery, onion, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, and parsley. It is less creamy and sweeter than traditional southern-style salads, using sour cream and brown sugar. “Get the Red Bliss Potato Salad. Whole Foods,” one Redditor recommended.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s potato salad is a great grab-and-go option at the grocery store with a cult following. “Trader Joe’s Traditional potato salad is really good,” a Redditor says. “I’ve been buying it for thirty years and it’s unchanged. It’s very simple, and not super mayonnaise-y. It actually tastes almost exactly like my mom’s, I love it,” another adds. “Trader Joe’s is also great if you doctor it up with some extra mayo and a little lemon juice,” another says.

Sam’s Club Member’s Mark Loaded Potato Salad

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Sam’s Club Member’s Mark Loaded Potato Salad is a favorite at the members-only club. “Loaded and loving it,” writes a reviewer. “Beware, this potato salad is addicting. I don’t think it qualifies as health food but it is so delicious. Just 2/3 of a cup is 320 calories but who cares 😅, indulge yourself. Bring it to your next party, everyone will love it!” Another agrees. “I brought this potato salad to a brunch as a side dish. By the time I got to it, the container was empty. Next time, I buy two and keep one for myself,” another says.

Walmart Freshness Guaranteed

If you want a fresh potato salad that tastes like grandma made it, head on over to Walmart. Its Freshness Guaranteed original version is delicious. “The flavor is very close to homemade. The dressing is just how I like it – creamy, a bit sweet, slightly tangy. The potatoes are chunky, though a few are firmer than I like but still good. When you don’t have time to make your own potato salad, Freshness Guaranteed provides a reliable, fresh, and tasty alternative at a decent price,” a shopper writes. ” It’s got a classic texture and taste similiar to homemade but without the fuss. I will be buying it again,” another says.

Target Market Pantry

Target Market Pantry offers hard-boiled egg crunch. “Consistently good,” writes one. “Simply the best. The best!!! We love this potato salad- it’s a no wonder the shelf was empty when I went in to buy it,” another adds. “I am a potato Salad snob, THIS is really good just enough of everything, and cooked potatoes are not too hard I will buy it again,” a third chimes in.