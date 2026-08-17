Costco shoppers can find new protein treats, bakery favorites, tea, seafood, and more this month.

Have you been shopping at your local Costco this month? The warehouse is filled with so many amazing items right now, including delicious food. Whether you are a seafood boil fan, looking for the next hot protein-packed dessert or drink, or want to make your favorite restaurant bread at home, there is something for you. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Costco groceries hitting shelves mid-August.

FØRTE Chocolate Fudge Frozen Bar with Protein

Costco Buys shared about frozen protein fudge bars. “FØRTE is my new go-to treat, 10 grams of protein in every bar, and I found it at Costco here in the Midwest! The FØRTE Chocolate Fudge Frozen Bar with Protein just launched and it is genuinely so good!” they said. “I am not swapping anything out, I am just adding FØRTE into my daily routine since it is such an easy way to get 10 grams of protein in. 🍦 I love the taste and texture, and I love that it is made with no unnecessary ingredients, just 9 total and no artificial sweeteners.”

Genius Gourmet Sparkling Protein Variety Pack

Costco Wonders shared about a new sparkling protein drink. “One of my favorite protein deals is back! The Genius Gourmet Sparkling Protein Variety Pack is $6 OFF through August 23 at Costco. Each can packs 30g of protein, 0g sugar, and only 130 calories, making it one of the easiest ways to hit your protein goals. If you’ve been waiting to stock up, now’s the time!” he wrote.

VAHDAM India Turmeric Tea Variety Pack

Costco New shared about a bougie tea find. “One of my favorite Costco wellness finds this summer! I brought home the VAHDAM® India Turmeric Tea Variety Pack, and it’s already become part of my daily routine. You get 100 tea bags, 4 aromatic turmeric blends, and they’re crafted with India’s most potent turmeric using USDA Organic, clean ingredients. I’ve been making mine over ice lately, and it’s such a delicious way to enjoy a refreshing summer drink. Available in Bay Area Costco warehouses, plus Instacart. Don’t wait too long. This is a limited-time seasonal drop!” she captioned the post.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Costco Buzz shared about a new item in the bakery. “New Costco Bakery Find! Spotted these BUTTERMILK BISCUITS – 10 COUNT at Costco for just $6.99! I tried them and they’re so delicious — especially when you warm them up a little bit! 🔥🤤 Add some butter, honey, or jam and you’ve got an easy breakfast or side,” they wrote.

Greek Pasta Salad with Rotisserie Chicken & Greek Dressing

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Costco Buzz shared about the return of a deli salad favorite. “Costco deli favorite is back! The Greek Pasta Salad with Rotisserie Chicken & Greek Dressing is back in the Costco deli for $4.99 per pound!” they wrote. It is made with Costco rotisserie chicken, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, diced red onion, and Greek dressing. “It’s a fresh, ready-to-eat meal that’s perfect for lunch, dinner, or meal prep,” they added.

Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls with Honey Cinnamon Glaze

Costco Buzz also found your favorite restaurant rolls at Costco. “Look what I sampled at Costco today! Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls with Honey Cinnamon Glaze are now available at Costco, and they’re so soft, fluffy, and delicious!” they wrote. You get 24 mini rolls (2 packs of 12) for $7.99. “Perfect for dinner, family gatherings, or warming up with a little butter. If you love Texas Roadhouse rolls, you’ll definitely want to check these out!”

The Viral Seafood Boil

Costco Journeys shared about the viral seafood boil. “The Costco Seafood Boil is a ready-to-heat meal kit that makes seafood night easy. It typically includes Dungeness crab, shrimp, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, red potatoes, and a seafood seasoning packet. Everything is pre-cooked, so it only takes about 6 minutes to heat and serve. It is sold by the pound in Costco’s fresh seafood section, usually around $11.99 per pound, with most bags weighing about 5 pounds,” they wrote.