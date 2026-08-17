Shoppers recommend these salad dressing brands for classic, gourmet, and restaurant-style flavors.

It’s intimidating when you walk into the grocery store to buy salad dressing and are faced with an aisle of hundreds of options. How do you possibly choose which Ranch, Italian, French, Caesar, or Honey Mustard to buy when they all look the same? We have done the research so you don’t have to, sourcing shoppers’ most beloved salad dressing brands. Here are the 7 best salad dressing brands, according to shoppers.

Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley Ranch is an iconic creamy buttermilk dressing so true to its Ranch roots that many restaurants use it instead of making one from scratch. Shoppers love its perfectly creamy texture and distinct flavor, using it on salad, pizza, as a dip, and more. “Best ranch out there,” says a Target shopper. “Favorite brand in stores,” another says.

Ken’s Steak House

Ken’s Steak House has a wide variety of dressings, and they are all great and affordable. “Ken’s Steakhouse has the best dressings, in my opinion. At least, compared to Wishbone and Kraft,” a Redditor proclaims. “Ken’s Honey Mustard is the best Honey Mustard out there. It is my go-to for fries and fried chicken,” another adds. “I don’t know if they’re new or if I just have not noticed them in my area till now, but Ken’s has Simply Vinaigrette dressings that are really good. I’ve tried the Greek and the Caesar varieties and they were both delicious,” a third says.

Newman’s Own

Many shoppers rely on Newman’s Own, especially for Italian dressing and various vinaigrettes. “For spinach salad I like Newman’s Own Raspberry Walnut,” a Redditor says. “Newman’s Own is pretty solid all around, in my experience. And they do good work with the money so I’m happy to buy it,” another added.

Primal Kitchen

One of my favorite salad dressing brands is Primal Kitchen. As someone who cares about clean ingredients, it is the closest thing I find to making my own. All dressings are made with avocado oil instead of seed oils. “It’s the only salad dressing that I will use because I’ve given up seed oils for the most part. The Caesar is amazing,” a Redditor says. “PK doesn’t use sweeteners or MSG, so don’t expect that crack effect that makes you want to just shovel more down your gullet. Especially once you’ve been off sugar for a bit, they taste very balanced and enjoyable,” adds another.

Briannas Salad Dressings

Briannas Salad Dressings is a bougie salad dressing brand that shoppers recommend for more eccentric and gourmet flavors. “Brianna’s poppyseed dressing!’ I use it for dipping as well, super yummy and lite! Sometimes throw honeycrisp apples into the salad and just UGH SO GOOD,” a Redditor says. “The whole brianna’s line is great, the champagne vinaigrette is my favorite,” another added. “Brianna’s Balsamic is terrific!” says a third.

Girard’s

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Girard’s comes in a fancy triangular bottle, which makes it seriously stand out at the grocery store. It isn’t cheap, but shoppers maintain the hard-to-find brand is super gourmet and worth every penny. “Girard’s Champagne Vinaigrette is top notch,” says a Redditor. “THIS! Tastes fresh made. It can be hard to find, so if you see a lady at the checkout clutching six bottles of dressing and cackling like Gollum, it’s me,” a second agrees. “My absolute favorite. I have tried to make homemade champagne vinaigrettes, and they never come close to this so I gladly pay $4.89,” a third says.

Makoto Dressing

If you love that Asian dressing that comes on your salad at Japanese restaurants, head to the refrigerated section and grab a bottle of Makoto Ginger Dressing. “Came here to say this. It’s pretty much the only salad dressing I buy rather than make at home,” a Redditor says. “Makoto is stupid good,” another added. “Makatos Ginger dressing is the BEST!! I always have a bottle on hand,” a third says.