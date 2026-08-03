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5 Grocery Stores With the Best Fresh-Baked Donuts, According to Shoppers

Evidence-Based
These grocery stores sell fresh-baked donuts that shoppers say rival dedicated donut shops.
Avatar for Leah Groth
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August 3, 2026

Most people who love donuts have their favorite spot to get them. While this is usually a donut-specific place, ranging from a mom-and-pop donut shop to chains like Dunkin’, sometimes picking up a box at the grocery store is more convenient and just as delicious. Some stores even bake them fresh in-house, while others get them delivered straight from a bakery oven first thing in the morning. Where can you get the most delicious? Here are 5 grocery stores with the best fresh-baked donuts, according to shoppers.

Lidl

Lidl

Lidl has a wide selection of delicious donuts, per shoppers. “If you live near a Lidl, ALL of their baked goods are incredible especially the apple fritters,” says a shopper. “The biscoff style one is as good as any of the best donut shops. That’s the only filled one I tasted but I’m sure the rest are just as good. Save your money if you want a treat,” another adds.

Wegmans

Wegman's

The Wegmans bakery is always a great option for any baked goods, including scratch-baked gourmet donuts. Some even claim they are better than America’s favorite donut chain.  “They are the best,” a Redditor says. “Wegman’s doughnuts are delicious! I love them and feel they are better than Dunkin and better than some bakeries in my area,” another adds.

Walmart

Walmart

Walmart is a surprising spot for delicious donuts and has a wide variety of options. “Try the apple cinnamon mini donuts if you can find them. Idk how they make them stay soft but they’re seriously so good I ate almost an entire pack in one sitting,” a Redditor says. “The Boston cream, glazed, and chocolate frosted filled with Bavarian cream is so good,” another adds.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee has massive fresh glazed rings in its bakery. “Hy-Vee donuts are love at first bite — fried fresh each day in stores,” the chain declared on social media last year.  “Love donuts in the case!” a Yelper exclaims.

Safeway

Safeway

Safeway is another major grocery store chain that offers fresh-baked donuts in the morning. “The doughnuts made in the Safeway bakery are very good. They have a glazed croissant that is one of my favourites,” a Redditor says.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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