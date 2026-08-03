These grocery stores sell fresh-baked donuts that shoppers say rival dedicated donut shops.

Most people who love donuts have their favorite spot to get them. While this is usually a donut-specific place, ranging from a mom-and-pop donut shop to chains like Dunkin’, sometimes picking up a box at the grocery store is more convenient and just as delicious. Some stores even bake them fresh in-house, while others get them delivered straight from a bakery oven first thing in the morning. Where can you get the most delicious? Here are 5 grocery stores with the best fresh-baked donuts, according to shoppers.

Lidl

Lidl has a wide selection of delicious donuts, per shoppers. “If you live near a Lidl, ALL of their baked goods are incredible especially the apple fritters,” says a shopper. “The biscoff style one is as good as any of the best donut shops. That’s the only filled one I tasted but I’m sure the rest are just as good. Save your money if you want a treat,” another adds.

Wegmans

The Wegmans bakery is always a great option for any baked goods, including scratch-baked gourmet donuts. Some even claim they are better than America’s favorite donut chain. “They are the best,” a Redditor says. “Wegman’s doughnuts are delicious! I love them and feel they are better than Dunkin and better than some bakeries in my area,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Walmart

Walmart is a surprising spot for delicious donuts and has a wide variety of options. “Try the apple cinnamon mini donuts if you can find them. Idk how they make them stay soft but they’re seriously so good I ate almost an entire pack in one sitting,” a Redditor says. “The Boston cream, glazed, and chocolate frosted filled with Bavarian cream is so good,” another adds.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee has massive fresh glazed rings in its bakery. “Hy-Vee donuts are love at first bite — fried fresh each day in stores,” the chain declared on social media last year. “Love donuts in the case!” a Yelper exclaims.

Safeway

Safeway is another major grocery store chain that offers fresh-baked donuts in the morning. “The doughnuts made in the Safeway bakery are very good. They have a glazed croissant that is one of my favourites,” a Redditor says.