I Tried 6 Instant Oatmeal Brands & One Actually Tastes Homemade

We tasted six store-bought options to find the best creamy, satisfying breakfast.

Instant oatmeal is a quick and easy breakfast or snack for days when you want something convenient and delicious, especially soothing during colder weather when comfort food is a must. Endlessly versatile for taste and dietary preferences, oatmeal can be paired with a typical breakfast like eggs or enjoyed with fruit or yogurt. There are so many different varieties available on supermarket shelves, but which ones are worth keeping on hand? I picked six different brands and ranked them from least to best in terms of taste, texture, and quality—here’s how they stacked up.

Organics Instant Oatmeal Original

O Organics Instant Oatmeal Original was a little bland but perfectly acceptable as a neutral base to build on. The ingredients are just oats, making it perfect for shoppers who want full control of their oatmeal additions like salt and sugar. Top quality ingredients and a good, albeit slightly boring choice.

Quaker Apples and Cinnamon Instant Oatmeal

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Ok, so from the moment the Quaker Apples and Cinnamon Instant Oatmeal came out of the microwave it smelled exactly like Christmas, thanks to the cinnamon and apple. Sweet and savory, this was a true comfort option and absolutely delicious. I would probably not eat this all the time because of the sugar and it was a little runnier than expected, but that can easily be adapted for the next time.

Bob’s Red Mill Organic Classic Oatmeal Cup

Bob’s Red Mill Organic Classic Oatmeal Cup is a nice neutral option for those who like to dress their oatmeal up. I found the texture to be creamy even while using water and not milk, and loved the added chia and flaxseed. This would be great with a little honey, or maybe some berries, and the zero added sugar is perfect for those who want to control exactly how sweet their oatmeal is.

Purely Elizabeth Blueberry Walnut Superfood Oatmeal Cup

Purely Elizabeth Blueberry Walnut Superfood Oatmeal Cup was another lovely option, with the added benefit of collagen. The texture was on the thicker side so it’s super filling, and the ingredients are excellent—the blueberries were the perfect juiciness and the walnuts were the right size and consistency for the whole bowl to be cohesive and harmonious.

Nature’s Path Organic Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal

If you love a sweet oatmeal but don’t want to be smacked in the face with sugar, Nature’s Path Organic Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal is ideal. The flavor is savory with a hint of sweetness, perfectly balanced for a nice bowl. This could also go well with other breakfast items.

Kodiak Maple and Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cup

Kodiak Maple and Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cup was outstanding. The flavor was rich and comforting, and the texture was a little more “rough” in a good way, like actual oats. For all its richness the flavor isn’t overwhelming and it’s not too sweet. I would definitely get this one again.