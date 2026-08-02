5 Snacks From the ’90s You Can Still Buy Today

Indulge in nostalgic treats that are still on store shelves today.

As someone who was a kid in the 90s I can tell you we had the best snacks ever, from the gum included inside sticker packs to Push-Up Pops and more. While many of those snacks have been phased out never to be seen again, others are not only surviving but thriving 30 odd years later. If you’re craving a good old-fashioned hit of nostalgia, dust off those JNCOs, fire up the Romeo + Juliet soundtrack and tuck into some delicious 90s treats still available on supermarket shelves today.

Totino’s Pizza Rolls

It’s no coincidence Totino’s Pizza Rolls were featured on Stranger Things—the brand remains enduringly popular and I don’t see that changing any time soon. “Since I was a kid I’ve loved pizza rolls, I’m 20 now and every time I go grocery shopping I never forget my pizza rolls, the crisp and pizza flavor is perfect, 10/10!!!” one high-energy Target shopper said. These delicious, no-frills pizza snacks will still be burning people’s mouths 50 years from now, mark my words.

Bagel Bites

Bagel Bites were popular in the 90s and remain very popular now: Much like the Totino’s rolls, these cheesy little bites are addictively tasty. “So nostalgic omg,” one Walmart shopper said. “These are so easy to heat in the air fryer. The sauce and cheese really are a great texture!! They can be a little small but that makes them cook faster so I can’t be mad lol.”

Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies

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Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies first hit shelves in 1999 and remain a fan-favorite sweet treat. “I had forgotten how good they were,” one fan shared. “I decided to order myself some and then I told my friend that I grew up with how good they were and she ordered herself some.”

Lunchables

The Lunchables lineup may have changed since the 90s but its popularity has not waned. “Loved these since I was a kid. A tasty timeless snack,” one Target shopper said.

Fruit by the Foot was first introduced in 1991 and is still going strong (albeit with better ingredients). “So happy to get the giant box of dye free! A pantry staple in my house!” one Sam’s Club shopper said.