5 Best Grocery Store Ribs According to Shoppers

Buying and cooking your own ribs is a no-brainer if you know how to do it—the taste, texture, and overall deliciousness of the meat is incredible and of course, you’re saving a lot of money. Grocery stores often have precooked ribs you can heat up yourself, but those don’t compare to the real deal. So which chains have the best ribs you can take home and cook for perfect ribs each time? Here are five of the best grocery store ribs you can buy, according to shoppers.

Member’s Mark Whole Bone-In Pork Spare Ribs

Member’s Mark Whole Bone-In Pork Spare Ribs ($3.48/lb) are a hit with customers. “Smoking ribs for 10 years, these have the best quality and taste, they have the right amount of meat and fat, unlike other retail establishments that have ribs with hardly and meat, mostly bones and fat!” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Tyson Baby Back Pork Rib

Target shoppers love the Tyson Baby Back Pork Ribs ($4.99/lb). “We’ve hand-selected high quality, tender and juicy fresh pork. Whether you are a novice or a seasoned griller looking to up your game, you can count on Tyson Foods to help you deliver great tasting ribs your family and friends will love,” the brand says.

Kroger Pork Back Ribs

Kroger Pork Back Ribs (currently on sale for $14.72) are a must-have item, shoppers say. “Always great! I rub them with mustard and a dry rub and tad bit of water and put in crock pot on low for several hours then take out, put on a cookie sheet covered in foil that’s been sprayed with Pam. Put bbq sauce on them and stick under the broiler or on the high heat grill to char a little. delish and falls off the bone,” one customer shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Vons St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs

The St. Louis Style Previously Frozen Pork Spareribs from Vons is highly rated by customers, who appreciate the value and quality of the meat. “Cooks up tasty and tender every time. Good price point,” one shopper said.

Signature SELECT Pork Loin Back Ribs

Signature SELECT Previously Frozen Pork Loin Back Ribs from Albertsons is a hit with shoppers. “Very satisfied with quality of pork ribs and have never purchased meat I wasn’t 100 % satisfied with especially when it is on sale,” one customer said. “Excellent! Great rack of ribs, delicious, juicy, full of meat. Thick ribs with meat everywhere!Excellent! Great rack of ribs, delicious, juicy, full of meat. Thick ribs with meat everywhere!” another agreed.