Diners say these restaurant chains serve some of the best Sunday buffets.

I love Sunday buffets. If there is one day of the week that I want to indulge in a big, calorie-filled meal, it is the day of rest. Whether you are craving a breakfast buffet with pancakes, waffles, bacon, and eggs, or a savory dinner buffet, there are a handful of chains reliably serving your favorite food in an all-you-can-eat buffet-style format. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best Sunday buffets, according to diners.

Golden Corral

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Golden Corral is only open for lunch and dinner during the week; however, on the weekends, including Sunday, diners can indulge in the weekend breakfast buffet. There is endless bacon, omelets, and pancakes, and an all-you-can-eat feast for under $20. The “fluffy” buttermilk pancakes are wildly popular, and if you are lucky, you might find speciality options like Cinnamon Roll or Oreo S’mores pancakes.

Shoney’s

Shoney’s breakfast buffet, available on Sunday, is a longtime favorite of diners. It features an all-you-care-to-eat format that includes pancakes, bacon, sausage, grits, and eggs. “When I was a kid my family used to Vacation in Chincoteague, VA, and the ride back to NJ was never complete without a French Toast Stick stop at Shoney’s! They were so damn good,” a Redditor recalls.

Cicis Pizza

If you are craving pizza on a Sunday, head to Cicis Pizza to indulge in pizza in a huge buffet experience. It allows you to eat every kind of pizza you want in one sitting, plus sides, pastas, salad, and more. The cheap and kid-friendly eatery has a cult following that frequents the chain. “I friggen love CiCis, I go and pigout and just eat way to much pizza,” a Redditor exclaims.

Pizza Ranch

Pizza Ranch is another pizza buffet perfect for a Sunday Italian pigout. You can get fried chicken, dessert pizza, salads, and more. “Pizza, fried chicken, salad bar, best soft serve. Cheap,” writes a Redditor. “I love the Pizza Ranch buffet. It’s the bomb. They’ve got a chill dining area, Wild Western theme with tables and booths and cozy lighting. They’ve got a sick buffet, they’ve got a big a** salad bar. They’ve got a skillet crust pizza that will blow your b**ls off. I stack my plate with pepperoni pizza, garlic pizza, cheesy bread sticks, potato wedges, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cookies, ice cream. I’ll make a root beer float to top it all off,” another says.

Sirloin Stockade

Sirloin Stockade is a smaller chain that serves big, juicy steaks that come with a salad bar and a hot bar, perfect for a Sunday night dinner. It includes baked potatoes, which you can elevate even more with the fixings of your choice. Diners in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kentucky love the comprehensive all-you-can-eat experience.