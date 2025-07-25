9 Best Ice Cream Brands Ranked by Real Customer Reviews

Craving something cold, creamy and totally satisfying? Ice cream is one of the best ways to cool down from soaring summer temps, but with so many options in the freezer section, it can be hard to know which ones are actually worth taking home. That’s where real customers come in. We dug through recent reviews to see which pints people are raving about—and which ones left them cold. Here are 9 ice cream flavors and brands ranked by real customer reviews from good to must-have.

Great Value Rocky Road Ice Cream

Nutrition : per serving ⅔ cups

Calories : 200

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 27g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar:21 g)

Protein : 3g

Walmart’s private brand Great Value offers customers quality items at a cheaper cost than brand names and people are raving about the label’s rocky road ice cream. It’s rated 3.9 stars on the retailer’s site with shoppers commenting on the price and flavor. One person wrote, “Very good! creamy and flavorful just as good as any name brand ice cream atva very nice and reasonable price.” A second shared, “Has always been one of my favorites!”

Breyers Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Frozen Desserts

Nutrition : per serving ⅔ cup

Calories : 150

Fat : 4.5g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 75mg

Carbs : 25g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 17g)

Protein : 2g

Breyers Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Frozen Desserts gives fans a fun nostalgic flavor with the ideal mix of a sweet crunchy texture and velvety taste. Walmart shoppers have rated the ice cream 4.4 stars for its must-have combo and flavor. One Walmart customer wrote, “Greatest invention/combination known to mankind ,My 2 favorite ice-creams in 1 I have cleaned out the coolers in my local Walmart because it’s not stocked anywhere else in my small eastern Ky town so I got all I could get at once.” A second wrote, “AMAZING!!! If you LOVE the ice cream pops you will LOVE this ice cream because it tastes exactly the same. 10000/10.”

Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy Chocolate Caramel Brownie

Nutrition : per serving ⅔ cup

Calories : 310

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 51g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 31g)

Protein : 3g

Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy Chocolate Caramel Brownie is another great vegan option that’s been rated 4.5 stars by Target customers. Verified purchaser mamayaya wrote, “I love that Target carries non-dairy ice cream options that are so good! Tastes even better than dairy ice cream. My son with allergies loves this ice cream.” A second shared, “Honestly, some of the best vegan ice cream I’ve ever had. I didn’t feel that normal heaviness after you eat ice cream. My stomach was happy after this.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

365 by Whole Foods Market, Vanilla Ice Cream

Nutrition : per serving ⅔

Calories : 200

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 20g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 19g)

Protein : 4g

If vanilla is your jam, 365 by Whole Foods Market, Vanilla Ice Cream is beloved by fans for its creamy texture and rich flavor. It’s rated 4.5 stars by Amazon shoppers and has almost 5,000 reviews. A recent Amazon shopper wrote, “Taste good 😊 real vanilla flavor.” Another shared, “I used to buy Breyers and Edys. I bought the Whole Foods product to give it a try. I’m discovered the 365 brand on Amazon grocery and decided to give it a try. The product is richer texture with a more natural vanilla taste. Good value. Will continue to buy. I Recommend.”

Favorite Day Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

Nutrition : per serving ⅔ cup

Calories : 190

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 25g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 18g)

Protein : 3g

Target’s brand Favorite Day is earning high praises for its Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, which is rated 4.6 stars by shoppers. One Target customer wrote, “I usually never leave a review but this ice cream is delicious! I’ve bought it twice already and I’m obsessed!” Another shared, “So happy that we gave this brand a try. Haven’t been disappointed yet!”

Amazon Fresh, Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Nutrition : per serving ⅔ cup

Calories : 190

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 21g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 18g)

Protein : 3g

Amazon Fresh is a brand from you guessed it–Amazon and the Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is rated 4.6 with 331 reviews. An Amazon reviewer wrote, “Bought this last minute with an amazon fresh delivery, and I was surprised by the taste and quality. It tastes similar to the name brands, and price point is excellent. Great quality and taste.” A second shared, “I love chocolate mint ice cream! Amazon ice cream is new to me. It tastes as good as the others and has competitive pricing. Good investment! They just need more flavors.”

Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream Pint

Nutrition : per serving ⅔ cup

Calories : 370

Fat : 19g (Saturated fat: 12g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 45g (Fiber: g , Sugar: 37g)

Protein : 6g

Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream is a classic flavor people can’t get enough of. It’s rated 4.7 by Amazon shoppers with nearly 4,500 reviews. One Amazon customer wrote, “What can you say, it’s Ben and Jerry’s, so totally great. This brand has never let me down. Always great flavor.” A second shared, “This household can’t get enough! Made my youngest start liking chocolate perfect mix of cookie dough, brownie and ice cream it is a bit pricey though so we like to stock up when they go on sale.”

Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy Cherry Garcia Frozen

Nutrition : per serving ⅔ cups

Calories : 320

Fat : 15g (Saturated fat: 11g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 45g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 36g)

Protein : 2g

Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy Cherry Garcia Frozen delivers a sweet and rich flavor and nice texture that’s just as tasty as the original. On Amazon, shoppers have rated the ice cream 4.8 stars with just under 1,500 reviews. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “Totally excellent! If you’re looking for any kind of pho ice cream, this tastes exactly like the real thing to me or better because it doesn’t make me sick!” A second shared, “You just can’t go wrong with Ben & Jerry’s, and this flavor is no exception. Quality is always exceptional. The texture is just right. When it’s on sale, it’s great value for the money.”

Häagen-Dazs Coffee Ice Cream

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 250

Fat : 17g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 20g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 19g)

Protein : 4g

With just a handful of real ingredients, Häagen-Dazs Coffee Ice Cream strikes the right balance of a natural coffee taste and sweetness that’s pure luxury and Amazon shoppers love it making it the No. 1 best ice cream flavor and brand by customers. It’s rated 4.8 with over 2,200 reviews. One Amazon buyer wrote, “Yum with a good price point.” Another shared, “Like this coffee Ice cream taste and texture. Is a very good quality for its price.”