5 Ice Cream Pints With Bigger Chocolate Chunks Than Other Brands

These five ice cream pints are loaded with real chocolate chunks for rich, indulgent flavor.

Chocolate ice cream fans looking for the best flavor have some excellent choices at the grocery store. These ice cream flavors are packed with delicious ingredients and are more than generous with chocolate chunks that taste like actual chocolate, and not some strange chocolate-flavored candy. Premium ice cream comes at a premium price, but many stores offer specials and deals on these pints so keep an eye out. Here are five ice cream brands that don’t skimp on the chocolate chunks.

McConnell’s Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate flavor is absolutely packed with chocolate everything, and absolutely delicious. “Great chocolate ice cream. Like unicorns, it’s typically a myth. We want to believe, but typically, it’s just…sadness. Not anymore, kids. Welcome to this trifecta of Guittard cocoa, house-made chocolate ganache, and our melted, bittersweet chocolate chip,” the brand says.

Jeni’s High Five Candy Bar

Jeni's High Five Candy Bar flavor is packed with peanut butter, caramel, pretzels, and delicious chocolate chunks for a truly exceptional ice cream. "LOTS of yummy goodies in this flavor. . . almost too much, if that's even possible, but I still ate the whole pint," one fan wrote in the reviews. The Blackout Chocolate Cake flavor (chocolate ice cream quadruple threat with cake, extra-bitter fudge, and chocolate pieces) is also fantastic.

Van Leeuwen Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Brownie

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream’s Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Brownie looks and tastes like a real indulgence. “Nothing makes us happier than this Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Brownie Ice Cream. Dark brown sugar ice cream. Cookie dough. Brownies. It’s a collection of all the best stuff. Like an ice cream platypus whose den is your mouth,” the brand says.

Talenti Chocolate Chip Cookie Batter

Talenti‘s Chocolate Chip Cookie Batter is a must-have for chocolate chunk lovers. So what’s in it? “We started with a layer of uniquely crafted chocolate chip cookie batter gelato, followed by shortbread cookie pieces, a layer of gooey chocolate chip cookie batter (reminiscent of cookie dough straight from the bowl at home!), creamy Madagascan vanilla gelato, and a fifth layer of chocolate cookie pieces,” the brand says.

Häagen-Dazs Caramel Cone

Häagen-Dazs Caramel Cone Ice Cream is a must-try flavor for chocolate chunk lovers who want some delicious wafer cone in their pint. “Crunchy, chocolaty covered cone pieces and ribbons of caramel folded into caramel ice cream. Unforgettable, unapologetic indulgence,” the brand says. Top five Häagen-Dazs flavor for sure!