Shoppers say these grocery store ice creams deliver the rich, creamy flavor of a true scoop shop.

The bad news? There is nothing like walking into your local ice cream shop in the middle of summer and watching the person behind the counter freshly scoop your favorite flavor into a cup or cone of your choice. The good? There are tubs of ice cream in the freezer section of your local grocery store that taste almost as good, if not better. What are the best real-deal ice creams at the store? Here are 11 ice cream brands shoppers say taste like a real scoop shop.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has popped up around the country on city streets. You can also get cartons of the gourmet sweet treat at grocery stores. It’s “Darkest Chocolate,” per experts, is deeply intense, made with real dark chocolate flavor, and features a velvety texture. Jeni’s sources real bean‑to‑bar chocolate from Askinosie for its artisan flavors, rooted in authentic cocoa craftsmanship.

Ben & Jerry’s

Chunky, rich, and decadent, Ben & Jerry’s has been a freezer aisle favorite for decades. “Ben and Jerry’s and it’s not close,” says one shopper, commenting about the best freezer aisle ice creams. The brand also prioritizes high-quality ingredients, using vanilla extract and real vanilla beans in its vanilla and avoiding “natural flavors” that taste chemical. “To me it’s totally worth it, it’s the only few brands I can actually taste the vanilla,” one Redditor says about the price.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Häagen-Dazs

Häagen-Dazs is always a reliable ice cream option. “Haagen Dazs is still number one for me,” one says. “I haven’t found a better vanilla than Haagen daaz but am open to being corrected,” another agrees. “I haven’t found a better Rocky Road and I’ve looked,” a third says.

Tillamook Old-Fashioned

When I was a kid, I visited the Tillamook creamery on the Oregon Coast and watched the creamy, amazing ice cream being made. It’s still one of the best choices at the store, if you can find it. “Tillamook’s Chocolate Peanut Butter. (Although I do wish there were more peanut butter swirl in it.),” writes one person. “I’d give my dog away for some Tillamook,” another chimes in. “Almost can’t go wrong with any Tillamook flavor,” another says.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Graeter’s has been handcrafting French Pot ice cream for 150 years, and fans go wild over it. “I’ve never had someone complain when I recommend Graeter’s,” writes a Redditor. “Graeter’s peppermint ice cream with chunks of peppermints is incredible,” another says.

Van Leeuwen Artisan

Van Leeuwen Artisan is another premium brand popping up all over cities and in stores. “Van Leeuwen, hands down,” is the best gourmet ice cream brand, one Redditor says. The brand prides itself on using the best ingredients. For example, the Van Leeuwen Vanilla Bean French Ice Cream brings out vanilla’s more “non-vanilla-ey traits by using Tahitian vanilla beans, cold-ground whole,” the brand writes on its website description. And for its “rich, decadent” chocolate flavor, “we use only the highest-quality chocolate from Republica del Cacao, a chocolate supplier in Ecuador where the world’s best cacao is produced,” the product description reads.

Alden’s Organic

My kids maintain that Alden’s Organic is the best ice cream in the world. My daughter, son, and I agreed that the brand’s Vanilla Bean, which uses all USDA Organic ingredients, including dairy sourced from family farms in Oregon, and ethically sourced ground vanilla beans and extract, is the best we have ever tasted. It’s the most unboring vanilla on the market. “Alden’s is pretty great,” one Redditor says.

Blue Bell

Another brand we love? Blue Bell, “obviously” the “best store-bought ice cream,” one Redditor maintains. Lots of people agreed. “Blue Bell all the way!!🙌🏻🙌🏻 Their cookie dough is the best I’ve had by far! Plus the texture and mouthfeel is spot on for me,” another said.

Bassett’s

If you live in the Northeast, you likely have a pint of Bassett’s in your freezer. “Store bought if you’re in the Philadelphia area,” writes one Redditor. Cookies & Cream, Birthday Cake, and Butter Pecan are popular options.

Favorite Day

Target’s Favorite Day brand is popular with sweet-toothed shoppers. “Favorite Day (Target brand) Monster Cookie ice cream. Hands down,” one attests. “The colors in this ice cream is what first attracted me to it. But I wasn’t sure of how the combination of flavors would taste together. I purchased it due to the good reviews. Really glad that I did because it is delicious! I would definitely buy it again,” a reviewer writes about Tart Cherry Blast.

Trader Joe’s Super Premium

Trader Joe’s Super Premium is one of the best, shoppers say. All flavors, “but mint chip bc it uses fake chocolate flecks made out of oil,” are good. Which flavor is the best? Here is what our reviewer had to say.