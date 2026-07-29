5 Frozen Pizza Brands That Taste Closest to Fresh, According to Chefs

Chefs share the frozen pizza brands that deliver the best flavor and texture.

Frozen pizza has come a long way from the bland, cardboard-like pies of the past. Today’s best options feature better-quality ingredients, improved crusts, and flavors that rival your favorite neighborhood pizzeria. To find out which brands stand out from the crowded freezer aisle, we asked chefs and culinary experts to share the frozen pizzas they think come closest to tasting fresh.

Rao’s Five Cheese

If you’re looking for a classic cheese pizza with elevated ingredients, Rao’s earns high marks from culinary professionals. Its balance of sauce and cheese makes it a reliable choice for an easy weeknight meal. “I love the sauce and the mixture of different cheeses on this frozen pizza,” says Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System. ” It heats up well in a home oven, keeping a good texture throughout.”

Di Fara Hand Stretched & Pan Baked Classic Grandma Pizza

For fans of New York-style pizza, this frozen offering aims to recreate the character of a classic Grandma pie with its distinctive crust and traditional toppings. “Inspired by the legendary New York pizzeria, Di Fara’s Classic Grandma Pizza features a hand-stretched crust, robust tomato sauce, and generous mozzarella cheese,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Its pan-baked crust offers a satisfying balance of crispness and chew, making it one of the more distinctive frozen pizza options available.”

Amy’s Organic Thin Crust Margherita Pizza

Not every great frozen pizza has to be loaded with toppings. This option appeals to shoppers who prefer a lighter pizza made with straightforward, recognizable ingredients. Chef Dennis also highly recommends Amy’s Organic Thin Crust Margherita Pizza because it keeps things simple with organic tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and a thin, crispy crust. “The fresh-tasting ingredients and balanced flavors make this an excellent choice for anyone looking for a lighter, vegetarian frozen pizza.”

Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge Cheese Pizza

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Cheese lovers who prefer a richer, more indulgent pizza may appreciate this generously topped option. It’s designed to deliver bold flavor and a satisfying bite without requiring a trip to a pizzeria. According to Chef Dennis, “Screamin’ Sicilian’s Bessie’s Revenge Cheese Pizza is loaded with a generous blend of premium cheeses over a flavorful tomato sauce.” He says, “The buttery crust bakes up beautifully, giving cheese lovers a frozen pizza that’s rich, satisfying, and packed with flavor.”

365 by Whole Foods Market Vegan Ultimate Veggie

Plant-based eaters don’t have to settle for a sparse topping selection. The 365 by Whole Foods Market Vegan Ultimate Veggie pizza stands out for offering a hearty combination of vegetables while maintaining the convenience of a frozen meal.”I really love this option because it’s genuinely packed with real vegetables rather than just a light sprinkling,” says Rania Batayneh, MPH, home chef, recipe developer, nutritionist and author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet: The Simple 1:1:1 Formula for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss. “Topped with vegan mozzarella-style cheese, green and red bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions, this pizza is an incredibly veggie-forward take on a freezer staple.” She adds, “Whole Foods uses a thin, crisp crust that keeps the carbohydrates at 31 grams per serving, delivering a completely dairy-free comfort food experience that doesn’t leave you feeling weighed down.”