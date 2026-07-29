Shoppers say these frozen breakfast sandwiches deliver the best taste, texture, and value.

I love breakfast sandwiches, especially when I am in a time crunch. The simple-to-heat-up meal generally offers a balance of protein, carbs, and fiber to fill you up and ward off hunger until lunch. However, not all breakfast sandwiches pass the taste test. Some end up rubbery from the microwave, while others simply don’t taste very good. Where can you find the best breakfast sandwiches in the freezer section of your store? Here are the 5 best frozen breakfast sandwiches, according to shoppers.

Jimmy Dean

Lots of shoppers swear by the classic Jimmy Dean Sausage Egg & Cheese. It is the “best value, most consistent, and my own personal fave just because I’m a sausage guy. I wasn’t expecting this to be as good as the Kirkland. Heats up perfectly every time, always tastes the same. 9/10,” a Redditor says.

Trader Joe’s

The newish Trader Joe’s egg sausage biscuit sandwich is another hit. One Redditor raved about them in a post. “Each package comes with two Sandwiches made with tender, crisp-exterior, fluffy-interior English Muffins, layered with a hearty pork sausage patty, scrambled eggs, and melty Cheddar cheese. Once quickly and conveniently prepped in the microwave or air fryer, every bite is savory and full-flavored, with each Sandwich containing 18 grams of protein to set up the rest of your day for success. And here’s the best part: you don’t actually have to be a morning person to eat them, nor need they be strictly served at Breakfast! For a savory Sandwich that can be enjoyed anytime (and happens to be especially delicious in the morning), check out the freezer at your neighborhood Trader Joe’s,” they said.

Red’s All Natural

Red’s All Natural makes some of the cleanest ingredient breakfast sandwiches you will find at the store. “Put the reds in the microwave for 30 seconds on each side. Then to the air fryer for 12 minutes at 350. I live by these things. They are amazing,” a Redditor declares. I also love Red’s Egg’Wich, a popular, gluten-free, and keto-friendly breakfast sandwich that uses fluffy cage-free egg patties instead of bread.

Great Value

Great Value Croissant Sandwiches Bacon Egg and Cheese are an affordable option that taste as good, if not better, than name brands. “They were out of stock of Jimmy Dean version of this product which is about $4 more expensive ! They subbed Great Value….well I have to say…Jimmy Dean lost a buyer! They taste the same …or Great Value may taste slightly better in that my husband insists the croissants are more buttery and more flaky. We’ve since tried the sausage version and they are amazing as well. Save yourself $4 and go with these!” one Walmart shopper writes. “Better price for the best quality!” another adds. “We have bought all brands of this breakfast food and to our surprise the Walmart Great Value (hands down) are the BEST- freshest and have better quality bacon, cheese and croissant than all the other named brands that are available. The price is also lower and quality better. Wow! Thank you Walmart! Your product out shines all the competition!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

There are entire Reddit posts dedicated to the deliciousness that is the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich. The sandwiches are truly elevated with applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese served on a spiral buttered croissant. “The bacon is surprisingly amazing and so is the bun,” one Redditor commented. “They are knock off of the Starbucks one,” says another. “I just got these the other day and they are 100% 10/10 in the air fryer,” another added.