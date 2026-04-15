6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Jumbo Fried Shrimp, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite chains for crispy, high-quality jumbo fried shrimp.

Jumbo fried shrimp is commonly listed as an appetizer, but can easily make a meal in itself when paired with sides like french fries and coleslaw. Bigger shrimp tend to be juicier thanks to having a better shrimp meat/batter ratio, making it a delicious lunch or dinner at your favorite chain. So where can you get the really good stuff? Here are six chain restaurants with the best jumbo fried shrimp, according to diners.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Beer-Battered Shrimp Platter at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is definitely worth checking out: This meal contains eight large, crispy beer-battered shrimp served with cocktail sauce and two sides including fries and coleslaw. “Probably won’t recommend the grilled shrimp, not because they aren’t delicious, because they are!! But the portion is a little too small. But the fried shrimp is great,” one guest said.

Bonefish Grill

The famous Bang Bang Shrimp at Bonefish Grill is a fan-favorite menu item, made from crispy shrimp served with the chain’s signature creamy, spicy sauce. There’s also Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro lime sauce. “The food was exquisite. We started with the Bang Bang shrimp ( of course). Our friends hadn’t tried it before so it was a great surprise for them,” one diner shared.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s diners can opt for many shrimp meals and combos, including the Crispy Butterfly Shrimp platter. This menu item contains a large portion of butterfly shrimp served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. “Of course they have great fried fish and shrimp but they also offer a wide variety of healthier options. I recently had their Double Dozen shrimp meal, (yes, I confess, fried) and it was delicious,” one fan commented.

Long John Silver’s

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Long John Silver’s has big juicy fried shrimp options on the menu, like the 6 pc Shrimp Basket: This meal contains six hand-battered fried shrimp paired with your choice of one individual side and two hushpuppies. “Got their Fish and Shrimp combo basket which came with wedges and coleslaw,” one diner said. “The fish was nice and crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside… The shrimp was better than expected, also had good batter on it and they were very big shrimp.”

Red Lobster

Shrimp lovers need to try the Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp at Red Lobster: This menu option is made from hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with piña colada sauce and the choice of one side. “The Parrot Isle Jumbo Shrimp was delicious. It was full of flavor and the coconut sauce was Soooo good! The shrimp was crunchy and soft in the center with a flaky coconutty flavor. But when dipped in the sauce it became a sweet medley of coconut and shrimp goodness,” one diner raved.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Diners at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. can feast on the Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail and Mama Blue’s Fried Shrimp, which comes with fries, coleslaw, and cocktail sauce. “Great portions, great food and super fresh shrimp. I’d come back any time,” one happy diner shared.