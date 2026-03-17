11 Best New Kirkland Items Shoppers are Loving This Year

From beef sticks to desserts, these are the best new Kirkland Signature finds at Costco.

Costco’s wildly popular Kirkland Signature brand has hundreds of items shoppers love so much they are worth the membership fee alone. The private label is always adding new items to the lineup, and fans are thrilled with the most recent additions; from prime beef jerky sticks to salads, desserts, top protein and much more. So which ones are worth adding to your list? Here are 11 of the best new Kirkland Signature items shoppers are loving this year.

Kirkland Signature Grass-fed Beef Sticks

Costco’s new Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks are a runaway hit with shoppers who say they’re better than the name brands. “The flavor in these is on point and probably the best beef stick I’ve had out of a dozen different brands. Save yourself money and get these, they’re awesome!” one fan said in the reviews.

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake

The new ​​Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake is outstanding, members say. “I sampled it last night! It was fantastic,” one raved. “Absolutely worth a purchase. I couldn’t tell if it was ice cream cake because of how cold it was, but it was the only sample I’ve ever wanted to go back for seconds.”

Kirkland Signature Pesto Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls

Kirkland Signature Pesto Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls & Italian Pesto is a new addition to the deli shoppers hope will be permanent. “I bought it the past two weeks in a row, and I love it! So good,” one fan said.

Kirkland Hawaiian BBQ Pork Bowl with Garlic Rice and Pineapple

Many shoppers say the new Kirkland Signature Hawaiian BBQ Pork Bowl with Garlic Rice and Pineapple is their favorite item from the prepared foods section. “It’s BBQ pork not kalua-style, and the pineapple & vegetables are not really Hawaiian,” one Redditor explained. “Is it delicious though, absolutely – loved it with sriracha on top. And yes, even though the vegetables look like you could eat them raw, mix it all up like the instructions say, it’s a delicious slop bowl.”

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Monster Cookies

The new Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Monster Cookies are dangerously addictive, shoppers say. “Not a huge PB cookie fan and these were the bomb 💣 very good!!” one fan said. “Wow I love peanut butter in and on most things so i’d absolutely buy these as my doctor yells at me,” another joked.

Kirkland Signature Blackened Atlantic Salmon

Costco shoppers absolutely love the Kirkland Signature Blackened Atlantic Salmon, calling it amazing. “They had these in the samples area so we tried them and thought it tasted great. Ended up buying a box,” one fan said. “It’s recommended to let it thaw in the fridge overnight prior to cooking but can still be cooked frozen. I threw it in the air fryer as instructed and they came out perfectly. Tons of flavor and lots of juice.”

Kirkland Signature Brownie Walnut Pie

The Kirkland Signature Brownie Walnut Pie is a hugely indulgent new dessert containing Chocolate Ganache, Sweet Graham Crust, and Toasted Walnuts. “It’s seriously delicious,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce

The Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce are a must-have at any gathering, especially for game day. “They’ll never be crispy like a deep fried wing but I think they’re about as crispy in the air fryer as when I oven roast fresh wings (when they’re dusted with corn starch),” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Italian-Style Dry Salame

Kirkland Signature Italian-Style Dry Salame is back on shelves and a must-have for your charcuterie boards and sandwiches. “It’s absolutely delicious and has a superb texture, in my humble opinion,” one shopper said the last time it was in stock. “Unfortunately, my Costco only seemed to have it on display for a VERY short time–a matter of days.”

Kirkland Signature Hot Cross Buns

Easter is almost upon us and Costco has you covered with the seasonal Kirkland Signature Hot Cross Buns. “Costco’s hot cross buns are incredibly soft and fluffy, with just the right amount of sweetness. Perfectly balanced flavours: sweet spicy and fruity,” one fan said.

Kirkland Signature Lemon Custard Pie

The new Kirkland Signature Lemon Custard Pie weighs 4.5 lbs so expect a lot of leftovers. “Oh we really liked it when we sampled it today! We felt it was easy to eat. I’ll probably get it for an upcoming potluck so we don’t have to eat the whole thing,” one shopper said.