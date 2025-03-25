6 Kirkland Items You Should Never Skip, According to Superfans

Kirkland Signature products have amassed a cult following of Costco shoppers. What's so great about the Costco-branded items? According to shoppers, whether it's paper products or gourmet food, the warehouse-endorsed items are always top-notch products, often manufactured at the same factories as name-brand items. However, some Kirkland items are better than others. According to die-hard shoppers, here are 6 Kirkland items you should never skip.

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil is the top pick of all Kirkland Signature items, according to shoppers, "particularly the single origin ones that come in the glass bottles," one specifies. "The quality is superb and I'm just a bit more hopeful that it's not adulterated counterfeit crap like so many other seemingly reputable brands are," another says.

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Another top choice? "Pesto, hands down. As good as any other you'd find at the supermarket (actually better because it's not shelf stable, so no preservatives) and a larger quantity," states a fan. "Container says you have to use it within a week, but we use ours over the course of a month without issues." Another says that the jaw of mashed basil is "a deal and very versatile. Add in some cherry tomatoes and cubed fresh mozzarella to give it a little pop. Serve warm, or bring chilled to a summer potluck." "I love the pesto. Mix it real good before spooning it out the container. I've had store bought pesto in the past and hated it. But Kirkland's is delicious," says another. Can't use it all before it gets bad? Several people suggest freezing single-serving cubes of it.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Creams

If you have a sweet tooth, don't sleep on the Kirkland Signature ice cream. "The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable," one highly liked comment reads. The creamy ice cream is "the most delicious ice cream I've ever tasted. I'd heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now," another poster said.

Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt

Another top pick? "The fat-free plain Greek yogurt. Just like Fage," one popular comment reads. "YES. I just got my first container this week and I am shocked at how good it is. It might even be better than Fage!" another agrees.

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

Why buy name brand garbage bags when you can get Kirkland for less? "The trash bags" are not to be slept on, according to one of the top comments. "I came here to say this! A box lasts forever, Ive never had a bag bust and they've helped me move about a million times!" another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Stretc-Tite Plastic Food Wrap

Another kitchen item you should pick up at the warehouse? Another top comment is, "Kirkland Stretch Wrap is hands down the easiest to handle and strong to boot," says one person. Another agrees, "I bought a new roll after about 12 years. It's so good. "