11 Best Kirkland Signature Items Under $15 Hitting Shelves Now

Costco‘s Kirkland Signature brand is a fan-favorite private label for shoppers, who love the quality and value for money offered on hundreds of products. While most of the items are very competitively priced, some are an exceptionally good bargain. Here are 11 of the best Kirkland Signature items under $15 on shelves right now—and double check prices at your warehouse because they might be different depending on region.

Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella

Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella ($7.99) is a fan-favorite item. “Excellent cheese. Very milky, which is good, just drain and ready to go,” one shopper said. “Already sliced so I put it on my pizza but it just didn’t melt enough… However if you just eat a slice out of the package it’s so delicious. Since I love this cheese so much I am just going to cut it into smaller pieces.”

Kirkland Signature Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Costco shoppers can get 2.5 lbs of Kirkland Signature Shredded Mozzarella Cheese for $13.59. “Favorite cheese. Love it that it has a close lid to store in refrigerator. Comes in a 2 pack. I freeze the other pack then when needed I take it out and it still has the same taste. Nothing happens to the cheese if frozen,” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets

Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets is $8.49 for four 1-lbs bags. “This broccoli is great. If you are cooking your broccoli this is the product to buy,” one shopper said. “I buy 1 or 2 bags a month. The quality is excellent,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Kombucha

Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Kombucha is $13.39 for eight bottles. “I read an article once where they did a comparison of the bottles of Kirkland kombucha with commercial brands some time ago and concluded that Suja is the brand that makes Kirkland Kombucha,” one Redditor said.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

The Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are $13.99 for 3 lbs. “Great chicken patties Loads of flavor My 10 year old and I both love these for a quick easy chicken sandwich meal,” one customer said.

Egg White Egg Bites

The Kirkland Signature Egg White with Cheese Trio and Peppers Egg Bites are $12.79. “The Kirkland Egg White Bites have become a regular purchase. The taste is exceptional for a high-protein breakfast option that is quick to make. The taste reminds me of the egg white bites sold at Starbucks, but the Costco item is better priced,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Organic Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

The fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Organic Spinach & Cheese Ravioli is just $12.99. “It’s delicious! We serve it with Pesto! Kirkland Pesto actually,” one Costco shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Reduced Sodium Dry Salame

Costco has the Kirkland Signature Reduced Sodium Dry Salame for just $11.49. This option contains 29% Less sodium based on USDA data for dry salami, and has no artificial colors or flavors.

Kirkland Signature Uncured Black Forest Ham

Kirkland Signature Uncured Black Forest Ham is $9.99 for 28 oz. Fans have been wondering when it would be back on shelves after it briefly disappeared last year, so no doubt it will get snapped up quickly. Health-conscious customers will appreciate no added nitrites or nitrates.

Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza

Costco shoppers can get four Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizzas for $11.79. “This tastes awesome. Perfect for vegetarian, just bake it and have it as it is or add your desired toppings before baking/hot and you’re good to go. Must have!” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries

Costco has the Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries at $8.99 for 3 lbs. “I buy 5-6 bags every time I’m in Costco. Berries are very good. Very few stems on the berries. Out of the 5-6 bags we might run into 1-2 berries still having a stem. Love the fact they are organic,” one member said.