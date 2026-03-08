5 Frozen Chicken Tenders That Are Bigger Than Any Other Brand

DEK: These top-rated frozen chicken tenders offer more meat and less breading.

Chicken tenders are commonly (and quite unfairly!) seen as nursery food, something to throw at the kids when you’re in a hurry and need to make something even a picky eater will enjoy. As an adult who loves adding chopped chicken to a salad or wrap, I’m always on the lookout for really good tenders with a nice ratio of meat-to-breading, and there are some great options available in the freezer aisle. Here are five frozen chicken tenders that are big, juicy, and delicious.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

The Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips are crispy and light on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside, and perfect for the whole family. “My family loves these on quick dinner nights. They say it tastes like outside food,” one Target shopper said (I love the term “outside food” and will be using it from now on).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Yummy Whole Grain Alpha Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets

My kids love the Yummy All Natural Chicken Breast Tenders, which have just the right amount of crunch and taste amazing. I wish they were a little easier to find, but the ABC nuggets from the same brand are also fantastic. “Absolutely the best prepared tenders I’ve ever had. Just enough breading, just enough seasoning,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks Italian Crispy Chicken Tenders are made from boneless, skinless chicken breast tenderloins marinated to juicy perfection in a delicious blend of Italian seasonings and then lightly breaded. “An easy, quick fix meal. Quality is perfect as always and the kids loved them!” one shopper raved in the reviews, most of which mention how these are perfect for the whole family.

Realgood Foods Co. Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

Realgood Foods Co. Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips are another excellent option where the breading doesn’t overwhelm the chicken. “The protein count is great, the crust is not crispy but very tasty. The sodium levels are in a good range for me. I like to add a little sweet and spicy sauce and then BAM I’m in Heaven!” one shopper said.

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Tenders

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Tenders have the best texture and taste, shoppers say. “Bell and Evans and it’s not even close. They’re not cheap but spend the money, you’ll never go back,” one Redditor said. “These are the absolute best chicken tenders I have ever had. Real chicken breast meat….not chopped and formed chicken with additives,” another shopper wrote in the reviews.