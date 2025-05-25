7 Cereal Brands With Just the Right Amount of Added Sugar

There’s little effort in eating cereal. Just pour it into a bowl with milk and eat. It’s really that simple. There’s no prep work or thought involved. It’s a quick and easy way to fill up, but it’s also tasty. Who can resist the tempting flavors and bright colors that make cereal more appealing? Not many.

According to a 2023 survey from Civic Science, 70% of households regularly. So many people consume cereal that it’s expected consumers will spend a whopping $23 billion on cereal this year, per Statista.

But most cereal isn’t healthy. Many breakfast cereals are known for piling on the sugar, which is unhealthy when consumed regularly. According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn’t have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day.

If you’re trying to watch your sugar intake, you’ll want to ditch certain cereals. That said, there are several options that are healthier and not full of sugar. Here are seven cereals that have just the right amount of sugar, according to dietitians ranked from good to healthiest.

KIND Healthy Dark Chocolate Clusters

Nutrition : per serving ⅔ cup

Calories : 240

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 135mg

Carbs : 38g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 7g)

Protein : 10g

KIND Healthy Dark Chocolate Clusters are a delicious way to kick off your morning and are dietitian approved according to Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess and specializes in women’s health6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The Dark Chocolate Clusters taste indulgent but won’t wreck your blood sugar. Made with five super grains including oats, millet, quinoa, amaranth, and buckwheat, for an earthy texture so you don’t miss the sugar. Sprinkle it over yogurt or pour in milk. It’s versatile, delicious, and doesn’t rely on sugar overload to be satisfying.”

Cheerios

Nutrition : per serving 1/12 cups

Calories : 140

Fat : 2.5g (Saturated fat: .5 g)

Sodium : 190mg

Carbs : 29g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 5 g

Cheerios is a trusted brand that’s been around for decades. It’s low in sugar, but also doesn’t have much protein, so it lands at No. 6 on our list, but it’s still a decent health-conscious choice.

“Look for cereals with less than 5 grams of added sugar- like original Cheerios and add your own sweetness with bananas or berries,” says Chris Henigan, MS, RD, LDN with Simple Start Nutrition.

Love Grown Power O’s

Nutrition : per serving 1 ¼ cups

Calories : 130

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 115mg

Carbs : 28g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 6g

Made from just four ingredients, Love Grown Power O’s is a healthy way to enjoy your mornings without the guilt of eating too much sugar.

“The original flavor is a smart, whole-food cereal made from a powerful bean blend including navy beans, lentils, and garbanzo beans,” says Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD. “This combination provides natural plant-based protein and fiber to help support digestion and satiety. With only 1 gram of sugar (and zero added sugars), no artificial ingredients, and a clean label, it’s a wholesome choice for those limiting sugar without sacrificing texture or nutrition. It’s also gluten-free and a great option for kids and adults alike.”

Three Wishes Unsweetened

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 120

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 110mg

Carbs : 20g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 8 g

Another grain-free cereal that delivers on taste is Three Wishes Unsweetened.

Sabat explains it’s “Made with chickpeas, pea protein, and tapioca, this cereal is grain-free, plant-based, and free of sugar. It’s a good option for those seeking a clean, high-protein cereal without sweeteners of any kind. The flavored ones use monk fruit keeping the sugar super low at just 3 grams of total sugar.”

Magic Spoon

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup (variety of flavors)

Calories : 140-170

Fat : 7-9g (Saturated fat: .5-1.5g)

Sodium : 150-210mg

Carbs : 10-15g (Fiber: 1-2g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 12-14g

Magic Spoon offers a nutritional spin on unhealthy cereal. There’s no sugar, grains or worrisome ingredients. Plus, it’s a nice amount of protein.

“Using a milk protein blend (whey and casein), each bowl delivers a complete amino acid profile to support muscle maintenance and satiety,” says Sabat.

“It’s naturally sweetened with monk fruit and allulose—two safe, non-glycemic sweeteners that don’t spike blood sugar levels. Ingredients like chicory root inulin provide prebiotic fiber for gut health, while healthy fats from avocado and sunflower oil round out its nutritional profile.”

She adds, “With zero added sugars, no artificial ingredients, and nostalgic flavors like Fruity, Cocoa, and Peanut Butter, Magic Spoon makes a smart, satisfying breakfast or snack for anyone watching sugar intake.”

Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 110

Fat : 5g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 110mg

Carbs : 14g (Fiber: 9g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 11g

Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast is a standout choice for anyone looking to cut sugar without sacrificing taste or texture.

Sabat loves this option for its healthy ingredients and no sugar.

She says, “Made from a blend of pea protein, fiber-rich ingredients like chicory root and potato fiber, and sweetened naturally with monk fruit and stevia, it delivers a sweet cinnamon flavor without any added sugar.”

Sabat adds, “It’s also gluten-free, grain-free, and designed with balanced macros that support blood sugar stability and satiety. With a strong nutritional profile, it’s ideal for low-carb, high-protein diets.”

ProGranola by Julian Bakery

Nutrition : per serving ⅓ cup

Calories : 100

Fat : 4g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 135mg

Carbs : 13g (Fiber: 11g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 11g

The No. 1 cereal brand with just the right amount of sugar is Progranola.

According to Sabat, “ProGranola by Julian Bakery is a top-tier choice for anyone seeking a zero-sugar, high-protein cereal with clean, functional ingredients. Packed with organic seeds like chia, flax, pumpkin, and sesame, it delivers healthy fats and fiber that support digestion and heart health.”

She explains, “Egg white protein boosts its protein content, while Ceylon cinnamon and monk fruit provide natural flavor without spiking blood sugar. It’s also free of grains, GMOs, and artificial sweeteners, making it a smart option for keto, paleo, and diabetic-friendly diets. With an impressive fiber-to-carb ratio and a satisfying crunch, this cereal keeps you full and energized without any added sugars.”