7 Best Back-to-School Lunchbox Snacks, According to Shoppers

These snacks are perfect for back-to-school.

Kids are already heading back to school for the 2026 to 2027 academic year. If you aren’t sure what to pack for lunchbox snacks this year, there are several that shoppers buy on repeat. From sweet treats to salty snacks, they are kid-approved and packaged for little fingers. What should you shop for? Here are 7 back-to-school lunchbox snacks, according to shoppers.

Goldfish Cheddar Crackers

Goldfish Cheddar Crackers Snack Packs are “munchable, crunchable Goldfish Cheddar snack crackers that are always baked. They’re made with 100% real Cheddar cheese with no artificial flavors or preservatives,” the brand says. “Much loved perfect size kiddo snacks,” writes a Target shopper. “My kids love these. They are great for school lunches,” another says. “Perfect little portioned snack for kids lunches,” a third says.

Annie’s Organic Fruit Snacks

Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Flavored Snacks are real fruit juice bites that are healthier than most of the alternatives. “Hands down, the absolute yummiest fruit snacks! Quality is always great. My kids love these,” a shopper writes. “Great product, kids love them and I can feel better about giving them a snack for school without the unwanted ingredients,” another says. “These Annie’s fruit snacks are a staple in our house and preferred by kids and parents alike! They have a fresh fruity taste and are always perfectly gummy and fresh when ordered from Target. Biggest bonus: no gelatin!” a third says.

Snyder’s Mini Pretzel Packs

Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzels Minis and Sticks 100 Calorie Packs Variety Pack are a salty favorite. “These are such a staple in our house! I frequently pack them for my kid’s school snack with a triangle of laughing cow cheese taped to it. So easy and yummy!” a shopper says. “The flavor is delicious, like the crunchy texture, very fresh and like the packaging love the fact that there was two kind of pretzels in the box,” another says. “Great nut free snack for school,” a third exclaims.

MadeGood Granola Bars

MadeGood Chocolate Chip Granola Bar are a favorite of parents and kids. “Really good – my daughter loves them! These taste good and I feel ok about packing them in her lunch!” a shopper says. “The flavor of these granola bars are heavenly, which seems almost impossible with such clean ingredients! These are a staple in my snack drawer for the kiddo, and they curb my sweet cravings in a healthy way! Love love love this brand and this granola bar. The chocolate chip balance is perfect. Would give 10-stars if I could!!!” another adds.

Mott’s Applesauce Pouches

Mott’s No Sugar Added Applesauce Pouches are a classic lunch box treat. “My daughters love Apple sauce so these are perfect because they come in these small packages which can be thrown into my bag for snacks on the go. They taste really good compared to other brands and also have clean ingredients which is a must for me,” a parent says. “Mott’s is by far the closest to homemade as I can get my applesauce and I truly enjoy the addition of cinnamon. I’ve never been a cinnamon connoisseur but after trying this recipe I’m definitely going to be buying it all the time. The applesauce is very smooth in texture and really just so great,” another says.

Pirate’s Booty White Cheddar

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Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar Cheese Puffs Snack Multipack is another kid-approved snack. “These Pirate’s Booty white cheddar puts are a total hit in our house because they’re light, flavorful, and easy to grab when you need a quick snack that both adults and kids will actually eat. The multipack is perfect for lunches, on-the-go snacking, or just tossing one into a bag before heading out. They’re consistently fresh and the price for the number of bags makes this a really good value compared to buying single bags,” a shopper says. “My kids require these to always be in stock in our house and sometimes I have to sneak some for myself,” another adds.

Gogo Squeez Fruit Pouches

GoGo SqueeZ Electrolytes No Sugar Added Strawberry Pineapple Orange Variety Pack offers a boost of hydration for active kids. “Great alternative to Gatorade for electrolytes without the dyes. I put a frozen pouch in my son’s lunch box and it defrosts by the time he’s ready for snack after recess!” says a shopper. “Best Gogo yet! These taste great plus provide electrolyte. Great for busy kids and adults!” another says.