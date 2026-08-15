7 Best New Aldi Snacks Flying Off Shelves This Month

Upgrade your next grocery run with these popular customer favorites.

Aldi is constantly adding to its inventory and this month is no exception, with some very exciting new snacks hitting shelves. The discount chain has shoppers buzzing with impressive product launches, including an Aldi spin on the famous Starbucks sous vide egg bites and delicious protein-packed pudding customers love. If you’re planning a trip to Aldi and want to add some fun new snacks to your basket, here are seven of the best items to keep an eye on.

Aldi Yogurt Pouches

Aldi’s new Yogurt Pouches are made with whole milk and real fruit, perfect for back-to-school lunch options. Available in strawberry and blueberry, each pouch is gluten-free, nut-free and soy-free, with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Pro tip: Stick them in the freezer overnight and by the time it’s lunch, they will be thawed and cold.

Park Street Deli Sous-Vide Bacon & Gruyere Egg Bites

Move over, Costco and Starbucks—Aldi is now carrying the Park Street Deli Sous-Vide Bacon & Gruyere Egg Bites. “I love them 😋 I’m sure they taste different depending on how you cook them. I put them in the toaster oven for about 12-15 minutes and the texture came out perfect!” one shopper said.

Park Street Deli Vanilla Protein Pudding

Aldi shoppers are raving about the Park Street Deli Vanilla Protein Pudding. “Protein puddings are a win. Saw this last week and picked up the chocolate and vanilla ones. Both are really good flavors and a great extra boost of protein! Was a good gamble this time,” one shopper said.

Aldi Fruit & Vegetable Pouches

The new Aldi Fruit & Vegetable Pouches multipack contains apple strawberry banana and butternut squash, apple peach and sweet potato, and apple mixed berry and purple carrot. “We love them! My daughter (4) said she saw something black in the strawberry one so I cut it open to make sure. It’s a small speck of strawberry seed lol. My one year old also devours them,” one shopper shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sweet Harvest Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water

Sweet Harvest Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water are a new refreshing snack with a tropical twist. “I finally got my jar! This is a must have if you like pineapples…so refreshing!” one shopper said. “I saw these in my store yesterday and picked up a jar. Then ‘a little voice’ told me I better get two, so I did, and I am so glad! These things are delicious!” another commented.

Emporium Selection Aged Cheddar

Emporium Selection Aged Cheddar is a delicious new cheese at Aldi. “Aged cheddar is my absolute favorite. Eating a piece as I write this lol,” one shopper shared.

Carlini Beef Tallow

Carlini Beef Tallow is made from 100% beef for all your cooking needs. “Aldi selling beef tallow now is kind of wild,” one shopper said. “Used it for roasted potatoes with garlic + rosemary and yeah… I’m not going back to olive oil.”