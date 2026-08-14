The Best New Grocery Products of 2026 So Far, According to Shoppers

Top snacks, frozen meals, and sweets shoppers are loving this year.

New grocery items are dropping all the time, but which ones are worth your attention? If you’re planning a shopping haul soon and want to try some new things, there are some very exciting items that deserve your attention. From snacks and frozen meals to sweet treats and candy, these new products have people raving about how good they are, and many are staying in permanent rotation: Here are five new grocery items shoppers are very excited about right now.

Trader Joe’s Tater Bites with Cheese and Chives

Trader Joe’s Tater Bites with Cheese and Chives are a runaway hit with shoppers who rave about these tasty treats. “These are absolutely delicious! I like them better than the Starbucks version!” one fan said. “My store sampled these today and it took a lot of strength not to buy them. It was so tasty,” another commented.

Tem Toa Thai Chicken Green Curry Entree

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Sprouts shoppers love the Tem Toa Thai Chicken Green Curry Entree. “This dish is super flavorful! Even the chicken, which is usually dry in most meals, was juicy AND it had a depth of flavor like it had been marinated,” one fan said.

Sundae Shoppe Stracciatella Dipped Cookie Sandwiches

Aldi’s Sundae Shoppe Stracciatella Dipped Cookie Sandwiches are outstanding, shoppers say. “These are a 10,” one shared. “I picked these up at Aldi today and I wasn’t sure about them, but they are absolutely amazing. This might be the best thing I’ve ever got from there.”

Trader Joe’s new Sour Confetti Chews

Trader Joe’s new Sour Confetti Chews are described as “beyond addictive” by customers. “Just bought these and they’re my favorite TJ’s sour/chewy candy. They’re like a 5x better chewy sweet tart,” one fan said. “Bought a bag of these monday, went back today and bought five more bags… so good,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies

Costco shoppers are absolutely obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies. “These are TOO GOOD. Had to vacuum seal and put them in the freezer to slow me and my spouse down. I’m only delaying the inevitable. Yes, I am leaving 3 out for tonight,” one member said.