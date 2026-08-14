5 Best Boxed Scalloped Potato Mixes, According to Shoppers

Shoppers share their top picks for easy, delicious potato mixes.

Boxed scalloped potatoes are a convenient way to have a delicious side on the table in minutes. These store-bought mixes just need water, milk, and butter for a quick and easy dish, taking a huge amount of work and prep out of weeknight dinners. Some are such good quality they come close to the quality of a homemade meal, earning a permanent spot in shoppers’ pantries. If you want to stock up on delicious boxed potatoes, here are five to add to your list.

Betty Crocker Scalloped Casserole Potatoes

Betty Crocker Scalloped Casserole Potatoes is a fan-favorite item that cooks in minutes by adding boiling water, milk, and butter. “I made the most delicious dinner with these potatoes and cubed ham! It was tasty and filling!” one shopper said.

Idahoan Cheesy Scalloped Homestyle Casserole

Idahoan Cheesy Scalloped Homestyle Casserole is a gluten-free option made with 100% real Idaho potatoes. “These scalloped potatoes were out of this world! They tasty cheesy and amazing! They were so good-it was like restaurant quality!” one shopper raved.

Chef’s Cupboard Scalloped Potatoes

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The Chef’s Cupboard Scalloped Potatoes from Aldi are excellent, shoppers say. “The scalloped/Au gratin potatoes from Aldi, Chef cupboard brand, in my opinion, are better than any name brand I’ve ever had. Seriously delicious!!” one shared.

Idahoan Scalloped Homestyle Casserole

Idahoan Scalloped Homestyle Casserole is another excellent option from the brand. “It is quick and easy to fix. I add a little ham and it is ready to eat. Very creamy,” one fan said.

Kroger Scalloped Potatoes with Creamy Sauce Mix

Kroger Scalloped Potatoes with Creamy Sauce Mix is made with real cheese. “Chicken and rice with cream of mushroom sauce and scalloped potatoes. I did the chicken and rice and Kroger did the scalloped potatoes,” one fan said via Facebook.