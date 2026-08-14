5 Best Frozen Crab Rangoon, According to Shoppers

These store-bought appetizers deliver crispy, cheesy goodness right from your freezer.

If you’re looking for excellent crab rangoon, there are several frozen options shoppers swear by. These tasty appetizers heat up in just minutes, perfect for a snack or as a side to an at-home Chinese meal without any of the work. Some are made with real crab, some imitation, but all are delicious. Next time you head to the store for a freezer aisle stock up, the following items are well worth checking out: Here are five deliciously creamy and cheesy crab rangoons shoppers love.

Royal Asia Crab Rangoon

Royal Asia Crab Rangoon is made with real snow crab, and diners love it. “You could really taste the crab, which was nice. They actually look just like the picture on the box. You could see tons of crab. They weren’t bad at all. They cooked up nice and crispy in the air fryer,” one shopper said.

Laoban Crab Rangoon

Laoban Crab Rangoon is made with imitation crab, and shoppers love the taste and texture. “If you are a person that loves crab rangoons and always ordering them at any Japanese restaurant, you will know that is very similar to it, and you can taste the cream cheese and crab filling inside. I give it 10/10,” one Sprouts customer said.

Pagoda Frozen Crab Rangoons

Pagoda Frozen Crab Rangoons with Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce seem to have consistency issues but when they’re good, they’re great. “These crab Rangoon are very good, they do not have as much crab as you might find in a restaurant, but you don’t have to go out to get them. I like having them to be able to prepare at home anytime,” one Walmart shopper said.

Appetizers To Go Crispy Cream Cheese Rangoons

Appetizers To Go Crispy Cream Cheese Rangoons are better than restaurant quality, shoppers say. “These crispy cream cheese wontons have become a staple for me. I love them whenever we order Chinese takeout. I love how quick and easy they are to throw on the air fryer. They taste better than the kind you buy at a restaurant,” one member shared.

Bettergoods Crab & Cream Cheese Rangoons

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Bettergoods Crab & Cream Cheese Rangoons are perfect for air fryer cooking. “I have been enjoying better Goods brand for a while now so many varieties and the quality is good and the price point is nice,” one fan said.