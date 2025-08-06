7 Mac and Cheese Brands Made With Real Cheese—Not Orange Goo

If you’re craving mac and cheese but don’t want to make it from scratch or go out to eat, there are some great frozen options available at the store—and they’re made with real cheese, not a highly processed cheese product. If you want to stock up for your next busy day or simply love having mac and cheese ready to go at any time (and who doesn’t?) the following options are all made with quality ingredients. Here are seven mac and cheese brands made with real cheese, not orange goo.

Amy’s Frozen Organic Macaroni & Cheese

Amy’s Frozen Organic Macaroni & Cheese is made with white cheddar cheese. “Amy’s Mac and Cheese is quite frankly my daughter’s favorite! She would much rather grab a frozen Mac & cheese from them- over eating out. Less expensive and I don’t feel bad because it’s organic and quality ingredients. Even though it’s plenty tasty and super creamy- she loves to put lots of black pepper,” one Target shopper said.

Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese

Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese is made with the brand’s iconic Flagship cheese. “Gotta give them credit. They call themselves ‘world best’ and they manage to back that up,” one Redditor said. “It’s so good. I buy this at Costco,” another said.

Blake’s Old Fashioned Mac & Cheese

Blake’s Old Fashioned Mac & Cheese is made with white cheddar cheese. “I have eaten many different frozen Mac n cheese including gluten free ones. This brand is the closest to home made and very, very good! Have bought several times and always have enjoyed!” one Sprouts shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

365 by Whole Foods Market Macaroni and Cheese Bites

365 by Whole Foods Market Macaroni and Cheese Bites are made with cheddar cheese. “This is a quick and easy dinner option for families with kiddos. I’ve never heard complaints when I serve these,” one Amazon shopper said.

Feel Good Foods 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese Bites

Feel Good Foods 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese Bites contains a blend of cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. “Creamy mac and real cheese tucked into a crispy gluten-free shell. Crunchy on the outside, gooey on the inside—it’s melt-in-your-mouth magic,” the company says.

Trader Joe’s Diner Four Cheese Mac & Cheese

Trader Joe’s Diner Four Cheese Mac & Cheese is made with Cheddar, Havarti, Gouda, and Swiss. “Smoothed with milk and butter, the cheeses melt to blanket the elbows beautifully – though, a quick stir can seriously spread the gooey-d-ness,” the company says.

Kidfresh Wagon Wheels Mac & Cheese

Kidfresh Wagon Wheels Mac & Cheese is made with cheddar cheese and pureed carrots, a great option for getting kids to eat more vegetables. “I love these Kidfresh meals. I love knowing that I can quickly make a meal for my toddler that has veggies hidden in it and he actually likes it. He will request this over and over. I even tasted it and I think it is great!” one Amazon shopper said.