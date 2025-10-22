 Skip to content

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Mashed Potatoes, According to Chefs

These creamy, perfectly seasoned mashed potatoes are chef-approved favorites.
Published on October 22, 2025 | 6:15 AM

Mashed potatoes are the ultimate side that elevates any main entrée. Whether you love them soaked in gravy or with just a little butter, there is no wrong way to eat mashed potatoes. But there are certain things to look for when ordering the delicious, creamy dish, according to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals.

• Consistency: I love and need consistency in everything. If something  is so good that it’s embedded in your gustation and olfactory memories  and you want to experience it again, you’ll want it just the way you had it.

• Not gluey: I don’t like it when the mashed potato sticks to the roof of my mouth. Instead, it should be able to move around. I want to savor it without it sticking. The texture should be smooth, not gummy or pasty.

• Balanced butter and cream: This is what we should all aim for when making mashed potatoes. I always warm the butter and milk before adding them. It blends more evenly and keeps the potatoes fluffy. A truly great mash tastes buttery but not greasy, creamy but not heavy. Also, the butter and cream should be real. Not substitutes.

• Seasoning that lifts, not masks: This is what could easily break it. For me, white pepper is better than black pepper. But only add a tad bit. Same with garlic (preferably roasted) because they can easily overpower the potatoes.

Now that you know what to look for when dining out, here are the top five spots that do mashed potatoes right, according to chefs Eat This, Not That! spoke to.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse might be known for their quality steaks, but their sides are just as top-notch. According to Chef Joe Nierstedt | Katsubo in Charleston, SC, the mashed potatoes are a must-have. “These succeed because they respect the ingredients,” he says. “They maintain a genuine texture—chunky, skins left on, and clearly not a dehydrated product.” Chef Joe adds, “They are purpose-built to function as a foundation, substantial enough to hold a rich brown gravy without losing form. This adherence to a basic, authentic process is what sets them apart.”

Boston Market

Boston Market/Facebook

If you’re lucky enough to be near a Boston Market–many locations closed, but there’s still 27 stores–you have to get the mashed potatoes. “I would go as a kid, and was obsessed with the combo plates with the mac and cheese, the mashed potatoes and the little cornbread,”  Katherine Sprung, NYC, Pastry chef, Founder of Squish Marshmallows says. Chef Katherine explains, “They’re smooth, but not too thick, and have a buttery richness to them, but not so much that you can’t end up eating a quart of them!” She adds, “A chef I once worked with made mashed potatoes from scratch for an event, and they tasted exactly like the Boston Market mashed potatoes! So, I can’t confirm whether Boston Market’s are made from scratch, but they do taste homestyle to me.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel

Known for their Southern comfort food, Cracker Barrel has a menu full of mouth-watering items, including mashed potatoes. “Thick, creamy, and full of flavor, says Chef Rena. “What I love most is  the consistency. They taste homemade every time, and they hold their  texture beautifully under gravy.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse / Facebook

Known for its consistent quality and great value, Outback Steakhouse delivers an incredible side of mashed potatoes, according to Chef Rena.”Their mashed potatoes are garlicky, smooth, and  luxuriously rich,” she says. “You can tell they use real butter and cream. They’re  the perfect match for a juicy ribeye or steakhouse meal.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris

If you’re treating yourself to an indulgent meal, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is a go-to for fine dining at its best. “This one’s high-end, and might cost you for a mashed potato, but it’s worth mentioning,” says Chef Rena. “Their mashed potatoes are  whipped until silky and enriched with butter and cream to the point of  decadence like potato cloud heaven. As I’ve said, it’s worth it.”

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
