These mayo brands have cult followings for a reason.

According to multiple sources, mayonnaise is the most popular condiment in the world. The thick, creamy sauce is made from an emulsion of oil, egg yolk, and an acid like vinegar or lemon juice, and used in everything from salads, salad dressings, and dips to slathering on sandwiches and burgers. Not all mayo brands are created equal, according to those who devour the condiment. Here are the 5 best mayonnaise brands, according to shoppers.

Kewpie Mayonnaise

Kewpie Mayonnaise is known for its rich, creamy, umami-rich texture and has become a cult favorite. “Kewpie is the correct answer. Fight me,” a Redditor says. “Agreed! Though, for my taste, the Japanese made version is better than the US made,” another adds. “I will not fight you. Kewpie is the only answer!” a third agrees.

Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise is the “gold standard of mayonnaise,” declares a Target shopper. “Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise is the classic that sets the benchmark for all others. Its rich, creamy texture spreads smoothly and enhances everything from sandwiches and wraps to salads and dips. The flavor is perfectly balanced—savory, tangy, and indulgent—making it a versatile staple in the kitchen. Compared to other brands, this one consistently delivers the authentic taste people trust. It’s reliable, flavorful, and elevates everyday meals with a touch of timeless quality.”

Duke’s Mayonnaise

Duke’s Mayonnaise is known for its tangy, Southern, creamy goodness. “Dukes, is the correct answer before you say anything,” the OP poster of a Reddit feed declared. “Duke’s, made with real crack,” another agrees. “Duke’s mayonnaise is the best, just the right amount tang,” a third agrees.

Primal Kitchen Mayo

Primal Kitchen Mayo, made with avocado oil, is my go-to brand. “Great taste and clean ingredients,” writes a Target shopper. “I enjoy using Primal Kitchen Mayo. It is a great taste, so creamy. I love what is not included in this mayo. So hard to find a product like this now.” Another adds that it “tastes like regular mayo , but made with better ingredients . Bit pricey but worth it!” It is also Whole30 approved. “We switched to this mayo when we were doing Whole30, and haven’t gone back! Love it!” another shopper adds.

Best Foods Real Mayonnaise

Best Foods Real Mayonnaise, another classic, is a trusted, rich everyday choice. “I’m from Hawaii and it’s Best Foods or nothing,” one person says. “Holding it down since the 1980s,” another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Heinz Mayonnaise

Heinz Mayonnaise isn’t sold in the United States at stores, but you can get it at some of your favorite fast food restaurants. “Heinz mayo is hands down the best mayo. Five Guys mayo as well as Chick Fil A mayo are both special recipes crafted by Heinz and they pair magnificently with anything greasy you could possibly pair them with. Same to be said about the non specific Heinz mayo given out at other fast food establishments such as BK and Culvers. 10/10 the most underrated condiment and I would chop off a toe to be able to buy it at my normal grocery store,” one person declares.