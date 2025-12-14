These seven chain restaurants are serving the most crave-worthy meat dishes right now.

I love meat. I one hundred percent identify as a carnivore and usually order meat dishes at every restaurant I go to. What are the best pieces of meat or meat dishes to order at every restaurant? We did the research, trying lots of food and sourcing out information on websites like Reddit and Yelp. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best meat dishes right now.

Texas Roadhouse Ribeye

If you have a hearty appetite, you can’t go wrong with the Bone-In Ribeye, a 20oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” at Texas Roadhouse. It is cooked to your preference and served with choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one said.

Famous Dave’s St. Louis Ribs

Famous Dave’s Award-Winning Ribs are competition-style ribs, hand-rubbed with spices slow-smoked in a pit, and basted in scratch-made sauces. What makes them so good? “I was a pitmaster for a Famous Dave’s for over a year, and I can tell you without a doubt that the rib rub they sell the public is not the same as they use in restaurant. Also the ribs are smoked for approximately 3 hours with pure hickory. The rub in restaurant is primarily smoked paprika, brown sugar, salt, garlic, and a little cayenne pepper. The celery seeds are added after the rib rub and only on the top side of ribs,” says a Redditor.

LongHorn Steakhouse Flo’s Filet

Whenever I go to LongHorn Steakhouse, I order Flo’s filet. Here are my thoughts: it’s not the best filet mignon I’ve ever had, but it’s a lot better than a lot of more expensive ones I have splurged on. It’s literally the best deal of any steakhouse. The center cut is available in 6 or 9 ounces, seasoned with LongHorn’s signature grill seasoning, seared on a flat top, and served with sides.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse Bone-In Ribeye

I recently dined at Outback Steakhouse and asked the server what to order. She promptly instructed me to try the Bone-In Ribeye. The fattier cut of meat offers big flavor, and diners order it on repeat. “Was at outback last night and my rib eye was amazing,” a diner wrote on Reddit.

Chipotle Carne Asada

When Chipotle has Carne Asada on the menu, I always make sure to order it. The limited return menu item is wildly popular for a reason. Compared the regular steak it is thicker, more tender, and seasoned with cumin, coriander, garlic, oregano, fresh lime, and cilantro.

P.F. Chang’s Mongolian Beef

P.F. Chang’s Mongolian Beef has been one of the most popular menu items at the Chinese chain for decades. The Sweet meets savory stir fry is constantly reordered, and there are endless copycat recipes for it on the internet. Cant make it to the restaurant? You can buy a frozen version of it at the grocery store.

Fogo de Chão Picanha

Pretty much every piece of meat at Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is the chef’s kiss, including bacon-wrapped filet mignon and garlic steak. However, the Picanha is the upscale chain’s signature cut, and diners are obsessed. What exactly is it? The tasty cut of beef is from the rump cap, and is known as the “Queen of Steak,” in Brazil for its rich, beefy taste and tender texture, especially when cooked with its signature fat cap.