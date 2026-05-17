These chain restaurants serve crispy, flavorful breakfast potatoes diners love.

I am a sucker for good breakfast potatoes, and I don’t discriminate when it comes to the type. I love wedges, hashbrowns, casseroles, and cubes, as long as they are cooked right. For me, they need to be properly seasoned and somewhat crispy on the outside. Some chains do this better than others. Where can you get the most delicious taters in the morning? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best crispy breakfast potatoes.

Wendy’s

The seasoned crispy potato wedges at Wendy’s are a crowd pleaser. Some people go through the drive-thru just to order the Large Breakfast Potatoes, which are natural-cut, skin-on potatoes cooked to perfection and seasoned with cracked black pepper and garlic powder. “They are the best fast food potatoes out there!” one Redditor says. “They are my favorite fast food potato, next to Arby’s curly. I hope they’ll be offered all day at some point,” another Redditor says.

Cracker Barrel

The signature hash brown casserole at Cracker Barrel is a fan favorite that has kept diners coming back for decades. It is so good that the chain keeps it on the menu all day long. It consists of shredded potatoes, Colby cheese, chopped onions, and their signature seasoning blend.

First Watch

I am a big fan of the seasoned crispy house potatoes, which are served on the side of most breakfast items, and also the base layer or their signature hash options. In addition to the regular menu skillets, the chain generally features a seasonal offering. My favorite is the Parma Hash: two cage-free eggs, any style, atop fresh, seasoned potatoes, Italian sausage, house-roasted Crimini mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes, with melted Parmesan, Mozzarella, and fresh herbs.

Taco Bell

Of all the fast-food brands, Taco Bell nails the breakfast potato game, especially in terms of originality. Most fast-food places opt for hash browns or rounds, but the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes are basically a main dish: seasoned potatoes topped with warm Nacho Cheese sauce and Reduced-fat sour cream. “They’re the best thing on the menu,” a Redditor says. “The best side!” another agrees.

Waffle House

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Waffle House’s customizable hashbrowns draw crowds 24 hours a day. They can be ordered a bunch of ways, including smothered (sautéed with onions), covered with melted American cheese, chunked with chunks of grilled hickory-smoked ham, diced, capped (adorned with grilled button mushrooms and country, with sausage gravy poured atop).