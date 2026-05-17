7 Best Chicken Pot Pie Dinners at Chain Restaurants

Enjoy a comforting, hearty meal with these top-rated restaurant pies.

Chicken pot pie is a classic winter-weather dish that works all year long—I don’t care if it’s 90 degrees outside, there’s never a bad time to enjoy a creamy, savory pie loaded with tender chicken and vegetables. Making this comfort food classic at home can be difficult and/or time consuming, but plenty of restaurants have some sort of chicken pot pie on the menu that tastes pretty much homemade. Here are seven of the best chicken pot pie dinners at chain restaurants right now.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Homemade Chicken Pot Pie at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is made with scratch-made cream sauce, vegetables, chicken, and a light flaky crust. Served with a salad, this is a delicious, hearty meal diners love. “Cheddar’s Chicken Pot Pie is incredible and the portion is ridiculously huge IMO,” one said. “You can choose a different side to replace the salad stated on the menu.”

Mikey’s Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

Mikey’s Homemade Chicken Pot Pie is a must-have meal at Black Bear Diner: Tender grilled chicken, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and onion in a creamy chicken gravy under a flaky pastry crust, and served with seasonal vegetables. This pie is only available after 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and after 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

KFC

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KFC‘s Chicken Pot Pie is one of the most underrated fast-food items you can get, made with fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas, and carrots in a savory sauce, all baked in a flaky crust. “One of the least sold but best items at KFC and really a competitor for any fast food option. It’s been good for years,” one fan shared. “Amazing, it uses leftover chicken, it’s creamy and pretty filling for the price. Probably the best pot pie you can get unless you go to a fancy restaurant,” another agreed.

Mimi’s Cafe

Mimi’s Cafe has several comfort food classics on the menu, including the Chicken Pot Pie. This pie is made with freshly baked with roasted chicken, peas, carrots, onions and potatoes folded into a creamy herb sauce, and topped with a flaky crust. “I recently had a chicken pot pie, and it was surprisingly good,” one diner said. “I was impressed at first glance by its buttery, flaky, and perfectly golden-brown crust. The pie was stuffed with plenty of chicken and vegetables blended in a rich and savory sauce.”

Jason’s Deli

The Chicken Pot Pie Soup (I know it sounds odd but bear with me) is a hidden gem on the menu at Jason’s Deli. Creamy, savory, and packed with quality ingredients, this is a soup that easily doubles as a full, hearty meal. “I got the chicken pot pie, after reading mixed reviews on it… It was absolutely scrumptious,” one diner raved. “The puff pastry is a really nice addition, and the chicken pieces are melt in your mouth soft. How do they even get chicken that soft?!?!”

Polly’s Pies

Polly’s Pies has a delicious Chicken Pie Dinner diners love: Polly’s pie crust with light meat chicken, signature gravy, broccoli, celery, cauliflower, carrots, peas, sweet onions, and diced potatoes. This pie is served with red skin smashed potatoes and cranberry sauce for a flavorful, filling meal. “Had the chicken pot pie meal from that Polly’s location [Los Alamitos] for turkey day and it was fantastic!” one diner shared.

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar

The Chicken Pot Pie at Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar is iconic: Made from an original recipe since 1977 and baked fresh daily, this tasty pie contains carrots, onions, mushrooms and peas simmered in a creamy herb sauce and baked in a house-made flaky pie crust. “Been here a couple of times and I always get the chicken pot pie, its the best you can get at a restaurant,” one diner said.