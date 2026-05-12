7 Best Meatball Subs in America, According to Diners

From NYC to Dallas, these top-rated spots serve the best meatball subs.

Meatball subs are a classic Italian-American deli staple, endlessly versatile and always delicious. Many chains have some iteration of meatball sandwiches but some independent restaurants and sandwich spots have ones so good they are raved about by fans who can’t get enough. When every element is pretty much perfect, from the meatballs to the bread, you have a top-tier sandwich: Here are the seven of the best meatball subs in America that diners order on repeat.

Faicco’s Italian Specialties

Faicco’s Italian Specialties in NYC is known for outstanding sandwiches and subs, and the Meatball Parmigiano Hero is no exception. Packed with homemade all-beef meatballs, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and grated Pecorino Romano, this sandwich is a must-have. “The meatball sub is probably in my top 3 best! The bread they use is so fluffy and fresh!” one fan said.

Bari Italian Subs

The Meatball Sub at Chicago’s Bari Italian Subs is from an 80-year-old family recipe that still beats the competition. “Amazing subs. Top 3 sandwich place in all of Chicago, best meatball sub by far. I have had almost every sub on the menu, and have yet to be disappointed,” one diner shared.

Jimmy’s Food Store

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dallas-based Italian Jimmy’s Food Store has beautiful Italian subs on the menu, including the Jimmy’s Meatball Sandwich. This hearty sandwich is a toasted 6″ Bun with Marinara, Mozzarella, Sweet Peppers and Onion. “My absolute favorite place to go! The deli has the best meat, cheeses, salads and more. The sandwiches are the absolute best!!! I’m an Italian from Jersey and this is just like being home!” one fan raved.

Bunk Sandwiches

The Meatball Parmigiano at Bunk Sandwiches in Portland, OR is one of the best meatball subs you can get. “Absolutely DELICIOUS!!!” one diner said. “I had the Meatball Parmigiana and WOW. It was flavorful, the meatballs tasted absolutely homemade, and had just a bit of a kick to it that wasn’t overpowering but added to the depth of the entire sandwich.”

Florabella

Florabella in Missoula, MT has a delicious Lamb Meatball Sub on the menu, made with ciabatta, mortadella, salumi, pepperoni, basil, quattro fromaggio, and pickled peppers. “We tried Triple D’s suggestion and ordered the lamb meatball sub with fries. The meatballs were very large, tender and perfectly seasoned,” one diner shared.

Catelli’s Restaurant

Catelli’s Restaurant in Geyserville, CA, has Meatball Sliders made with beef and house-made spicy pork sausage, served on a soft brioche bun that diners love. “Our favorite: 10 layer lasagna and the meatball sliders are to die for! Go check them out…what an experience!” one fan said.

PizzAmore Italian Kitchen

PizzAmore Italian Kitchen in Carlstadt, NJ has a phenomenal Meatball Parm on the menu. ‘

I’ve waited so long for a worthy Meatball Parm – and I think I found the place. Nice and tender meatballs – good amount of cheese – bread nice and toasted up,” one fan shared.